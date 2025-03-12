Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham Day 2 Rides: Captain Guinness looking for back-to-back Festival wins

Cheltenham Day 2 Superboost

Last year's Gallagher Novices' Hurdle winner Ballyburn is back in action on Wednesday looking to make it two from two at the Cheltenham Festival

the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at 14:00 today

Ballyadam ran a big race in the Coral Cup last year to finish second to Langer Dan, and I'm looking forward to riding him in the race again on Wednesday.

He has run just once this season, he kept on well to get the better of Saint Sam at Punchestown on New Year's Eve. It was really nice to get that win on the board with him, it was his first win over hurdles since he won the Royal Bond Hurdle as a novice. But he has been running some nice races in defeat, and he loves Cheltenham. He finished second in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and he finished fifth in the County Hurdle twice.

But his best run at Cheltenham was probably in this race last year. He is 4lb higher in the handicap now than he was then, and he is 10 now, but he is in really good form and I'm looking forward to riding him here.

Captain Guinness gave us a fantastic day on this day last year when he won the Queen Mother Champion Chase. It was obviously a brilliant race to win, and he was very good on the day.

He comes into the race this year a little under the radar. He hasn't managed to win yet this season, but we know that he always runs well at Cheltenham. As well as winning the Champion Chase last year, he finished second to Energumene in the race in 2023.

Also, he finished third behind Shishkin in the Arkle as a novice, and he was brought down at the second last flight when he was travelling well in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. He's in good form and I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes.

Dancing On My Own is another horse who likes it around Cheltenham, and he goes there with his chance in the Grand Annual.

He won a handicap chase over the Grand Annual course and distance in October last season, and he ran well again in the same race earlier this season to finish third.

He hasn't run since then, but he goes well fresh and he's in great form. He is down 1lb in the handicap to a mark of 152, and the drying ground will be in his favour. It's obviously a very competitive race, it's the Grand Annual, but hopefully he can run another solid race.

Timeform Verdict: Rachael Blackmore's best chance on day two is...

Ballyadam has compiled a good record at the Cheltenham Festival as he was runner-up in the 2021 Supreme Novices' Hurdle, fifth in the 2022 and 2023 County Hurdles and runner-up in the Coral Cup last year.

Ballyadam ran his best race on Timeform's figures when runner-up to Langer Dan last season, impressing with how stylishly he moved into contention. He is clearly well suited by the cut and thrust of a Cheltenham Festival handicap and looks likely to give another good account of himself.

He should be on the premises, but the Timeform vote goes to Be Aware who has been placed in competitive handicaps on his two starts this season and remains with very few miles on the clock.