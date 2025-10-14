Republic of Ireland v Armenia: Opta stats and bets for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier

Evan Ferguson goalscorer tip and two more to back

Republic of Ireland v Armenia

Tuesday 14 October, 19:45

Live on Amazon Prime

It is five matches without a win (D3L2) for the Republic of Ireland who were downed by Ruben Neves' 90th minute goals in their 1-0 defeat in Portugal on Saturday. Ireland's winless run includes a 2-1 defeat to Armenia in the reverse fixture in June.

The hosts are favourites at 1/21.50 to claim a morale-boosting victory, with the Draw 16/54.20 and the away win 11/26.50. Here are the pick of the Opta stats and three bets for Tuesday's match.

Republic of Ireland v Armenia Match Bet: Back the Draw

Republic of Ireland are winless in their last six home World Cup qualifiers (D4 L2), with their last four on home soil all ending as draws.

Armenia have won just two of their last 25 away matches across all competitions (D6 L17), along with keeping just one clean sheet in this period (0-0 v North Macedonia in September 2021).

Recommended Bet Back the Draw SBK 16/5

Republic of Ireland v Armenia Goals Bet: Back BTTS

Following their 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland earlier this year, Armenia are looking to win home and away against an opponent in a World Cup qualifying campaign for just the second time, doing so against Andorra in 2006 World Cup qualifying.

Ireland have scored in four of their last five home matches, not failing to find the net on their own ground since their 2-0 defeat to Greece in September 2024.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS 'Yes' SBK 9/10

Republic of Ireland v Armenia Scorer Bet: Back Ferguson

Evan Ferguson has scored in each of the last three home games he has started in for the Republic of Ireland (three goals). The last player to score in four consecutive home starts was Robbie Keane, who did so between June 2013 and October 2014 (a run of five).

Eduard Spertsyan netted the opener the last time these two sides met, while he led all Armenia players in their previous match (v Hungary) for chances created (2), completed dribbles (3), duels won (9) and fouls won (3).

Recommended Bet Back Evan Ferguson to score SBK 6/4

