Kazakhstan v Wales Tips: Three for Thursday afternoon's World Cup qualifier

Three tips for Kazahstan v Wales on Thursday

Bellamy's boys second in WC qualifying group

Kazakhstan v Wales

Thursday, 15:00

Live on ITV1

Wales sit second in Group J, one point below North Macedonia and have three more than third-placed Belgium, although the Red Devils have played two games fewer. Craig Bellamy's men were unlucky to lose 4-3 away to the Belgians last time out and will be determined to build on their impressive start when they travel to Astana.

Here are three recommend bets for the match on Thursday afternoon based on the Opta stats.

Kazakhstan v Wales Bet #1 - Back goals in Astana

The only previous meeting between Kazakhstan and Wales was earlier this year in March, with Wales winning 3-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales have netted 14 goals in their last five matches (W3 D1 L1), finding the net with three or more goals in four of those including each of the last two.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals SBK 11/10

Kazakhstan v Wales Bet #2 - Back the draw

Wales have won just two of their last 14 away matches (D6 L6), beating Latvia 2-0 in September 2023 and 2-1 against Montenegro in September 2024.

Kazakhstan haven't won any of their last 11 home World Cup qualifying matches (D4 L7) since a 2-1 win over the Faroe Islands in September 2013.

Recommended Bet Back the Draw SBK 14/5

Kazakhstan v Wales Bet #3 - Back Thomas to strike again

Sorba Thomas has created 17 chances in the current UEFA World Cup qualifying campaign, with only Vaclav Cerny and Martin Ødegaard (18 each) creating more - Thomas also got two assists in Wales' 3-1 win over Kazakhstan in March.

The Stoke City man this cited Wales boss Craig Bellamy as a major reason for his recent good form, saying that his international manager knows how to get the best out of him.