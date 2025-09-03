Kazakhstan v Wales Tips: Three for Thursday afternoon's World Cup qualifier
Wales travel to Kazakhstan for a Thursday afternoon World Cup qualifier so check out the stats on the two teams and get three recommended bets for the showdown in Astana...
-
Three tips for Kazahstan v Wales on Thursday
-
Bellamy's boys second in WC qualifying group
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Kazakhstan v Wales
Thursday, 15:00
Live on ITV1
Wales sit second in Group J, one point below North Macedonia and have three more than third-placed Belgium, although the Red Devils have played two games fewer. Craig Bellamy's men were unlucky to lose 4-3 away to the Belgians last time out and will be determined to build on their impressive start when they travel to Astana.
Here are three recommend bets for the match on Thursday afternoon based on the Opta stats.
Kazakhstan v Wales Bet #1 - Back goals in Astana
The only previous meeting between Kazakhstan and Wales was earlier this year in March, with Wales winning 3-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Wales have netted 14 goals in their last five matches (W3 D1 L1), finding the net with three or more goals in four of those including each of the last two.
Kazakhstan v Wales Bet #2 - Back the draw
Wales have won just two of their last 14 away matches (D6 L6), beating Latvia 2-0 in September 2023 and 2-1 against Montenegro in September 2024.
Kazakhstan haven't won any of their last 11 home World Cup qualifying matches (D4 L7) since a 2-1 win over the Faroe Islands in September 2013.
Kazakhstan v Wales Bet #3 - Back Thomas to strike again
Sorba Thomas has created 17 chances in the current UEFA World Cup qualifying campaign, with only Vaclav Cerny and Martin Ødegaard (18 each) creating more - Thomas also got two assists in Wales' 3-1 win over Kazakhstan in March.
The Stoke City man this cited Wales boss Craig Bellamy as a major reason for his recent good form, saying that his international manager knows how to get the best out of him.
Now read Alan Shearer Exclusive: Isak got his move but going on strike is not a good look for a player
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Odds: Liverpool 11/10 after narrow win over Gunners
-
Football Betting Tips
Lewis Jones Notebook: Why 2/1 Arsenal will keep drifting for Premier League title
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Liverpool v Arsenal: Back Salah to strike in 7/1 bet builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Brighton v Manchester City: Back 5/4 double in south coast showdown
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 13/2 fouls punt in Brighton vs Man City