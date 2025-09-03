Thursday's World Cup Qualifier Tips: Go for Gakpo at 5/1 & the Price is right for Irish

15:00 kick-off

Live on BBC One

Wales have won just two of 14 away internationals, but beat Kazakhstan 3-1 in Cardiff in March and showed great character in that heartbreaking 4-3 defeat in Belgium. The hosts also haven't won any of their last 11 home World Cup qualifiers so Craig Bellamy's side, who have scored 14 goals in five games, are fancied to continue their 28-game unbeaten run against sides outside the top 100 - as they should at [1/2[ firm favourites.

I think Wales will score goals here and when they do Harry Wilson, who has six in seven, usually strikes and is 13/53.60 to notch again. But Sorba Thomas is worth backing too after two assists in the reverse fixture and five goal involvements for Stoke already this season.

Recommended Bet Back Wilson to score & Thomas goal or assist SBK 5/1

17:00 kick-off

Georgia are unbeaten this year, albeit against poor opposition, and they did well at last year's Euros, as did Turkey of course, so this could be a bit tighter than you'd think at first glance - the hosts being 2/13.00 and the visitors fancied as 13/102.30 road favourites. Georgia usually keep things tight at home but Turkey's away games have seen goals for both sides in nine of the last 12.

And I think it'll go that way here despite it just being the opening game of the group. You never quite know what you'll get with Turkey, but it's usually not a draw, with just two in 16 for them and two in 15 for Gerogia, so let's back goals and a result either way.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score & no draw SBK 13/8

17:00 kick-off

A basement battle in Group G between the two bottom sides in a quick rematch of their 0-0 draw in June. It's 11/26.50 for another goalless draw and the stats suggest it's well possible - with Lithuania failing to score in four of five and Malta not scoring at all in their last five. One goal wil absolutely be enough for the hosts to win it, but at the prices we'll back Malta to stand strong again.

Recommended Bet Back the 0-0 draw SBK 11/2

19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV

Spain start their World Cup campaign with a trip to Sofia in their first outing since losing the Nations League final, and as incredible 1/141.07 favourites it should be a walk in the park against a side that's conceded 2+ goals in all four games this year. Spain were banging in goals during some thrillers at the end of the Nations League, but this should be much easier as the visitors get the job done early. Spain have scored before half time in their last seven and that status as confirmed fast starters is a way to get some value out of such a lobsided betting heat.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to score 2+ goals in the first half SBK 6/4

19:45 kick-off

Another case of not if but how many as 1/1001.01 shots Belgium look to improve their goal difference by thumping Leichtenstein as they play catch-up to North Macedonia and Wales who started their campaigns ahead of the Red Devils. Where to get some value is a tougher task than Belgium face in winning this game - but let's opt for Lois Openda to enjoy his role standing in for the injured Romelu Lukaku, who usually feasts on these lesser sides so let's back new Juventus signing Openda to slide right in to that flat track bully role.

Recommended Bet Back Lois Openda to score 2+ goals SBK 7/5

19:45 kick-off

Live on BBC Three

It's just four defeats in 15 for Northern Ireland and they're 5/42.25 favourites to get their bid for a first World Cup in 40 years off to a winning start, with Luxembourg 11/43.75 at home after just one win in 12. It was 2-2 here last November in the Nations League when the visitors chucked away a 2-0 lead. I can't see that happening again but I can see Isaac Price, who got a goal and assist in that game, adding to his tally of seven goals in seven games for the boys in green.

Recommended Bet Back Price to score & Northern Ireland to win SBK 4/1

19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV



Not much wrong with the start the Dutch have made to the group, winning at current leaders Finland and smashing Malta 8-0, leading to them being hugely fancied at 2/91.22 to inflict a second straight defeat on Poland - who lost to the Fins last time out.

A leaky defence on the road has cost the Poles with eight conceded in three straight away defeats, and the Netherlands is not the place to play with that form as the Oranje are unbeaten in 11 home World Cup qualifiers, winning nine and holding an aggregate score of 28-2 in that stretch.

There are plenty of options to look at here but player props look the best, especially the 5/16.00 on Cody Gakpo to score the first goal. He's scored in his last two games against Poland, both the first goal for his side and once the first of the game, plus he's looked really sharp for Liverpool this season.

Recommended Bet Back Gakpo first goalscorer SBK 5/1

19:45 kick-off

Live on Amazon Prime PPV



This should be the toughest test of an easy group for Germany, and yet they're still huge 2/51.40 favourites to win in Slovakia. Defensively they've had some issues recently, conceding nine goals in their five-game run without a clean sheet, but Antonio Rudiger's return should help and in World Cup qualifiers they've won seven in a row - five of which have come with clean sheets.

Slovakia have scored just once in four games this year, so the attacking threat for the home side just doesn't seem there.