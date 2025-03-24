England v Latvia: Back Bellingham to make impact as Tuchel's men dominate
England aim to keep up their winning start under Thomas Tuchel at Wembley on Monday night so here are three bets to back...
Bellingham backed to answer Tuchel's call
England to dominate both halves and Kane to score
Under 3.5 goals may be value at 13/102.30
England v Latvia
Monday 24 March, 19:45
Live on ITV1
Bet 1 - Back Jude Bellingham to assist again
Thomas Tuchel said after Friday's win over Albania that he wants Jude Bellingham to be more disciplined and have more impact for England.
On the face of it, that sounds like criticism but the Real Madrid star provided the assist for Myles Lewis-Skelly's opening goal and went close to scoring, and Tuchel's comments show that he considers Bellingham central to this new era for the team.
Bellingham is not always at his best for England but the fact is that he has been directly involved in 11 goals (5 goals, 6 assists) in his last 16 games. Tonight, he could either score or assist in three consecutive matches for the first time. We are backing him to do so.
Bet 2 - Kane to score as England win both halves
England have won each of their last 35 competitive matches at Wembley in which they've led at half-time, since a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in 1993. The Three Lions are not always brilliant starters at home but we reckon they can get ahead early this time - as they did on Friday.
With players throughout the squad desperate to stake their claims to Tuchel, whoever comes on will be keen to help the hosts win the second half too. Remember too that Latvia are weak opponents. Until they beat Andorra 1-0 in their last competitive match, the visitors had hone winless in eight, losing six.
We will back England to win both halves. If they do that, they should have the most corners. Kane to score again completes the bet.
Bet 3 - Back under 3.5 goals in England v Latvia
Finally, we expect England to win the match and we would be surprised if Latvia offered much threat up front. They have mustered just six goals in their last nine matches, all of which were against weaker teams than England, and as mentioned above, managed only one against Andorra last time out.
The hosts should win comfortably but perhaps they will not rack up a big score. Winning 2-0 or 3-0 would be perfectly acceptable. There is always the possiblity that Latvia will be able to frustrate England by getting 10 men behind the ball. For those reasons, there may be value in backing under 3.5 goals at 13/102.30.
Recommended bets
