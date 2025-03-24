England v Latvia: Take a chance of 13/5 Rice to outshoot Bellingham
England host Latvia in their second World Cup qualifying game under Thomas Tuchel and Mike Norman is taking a chance that the weak opponents will allow a star midfielder to get plenty of shots away, and is using Betfair Build Ups to back him at 13/53.60...
-
Declan Rice registers plenty of shots against weak opponents
-
Rice not too far behind Bellingham in terms of shots this season
-
Midfielder can be backed at 13/53.60 to have more shots than Jude v Latvia
-
England v Latvia
Monday, 19:45
Live on ITV1 & ITVX
Match Ups - Rice to have more shots than Bellingham
England commenced their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with Thomas Tuchel as their new manager, but the performance in beating Albania 2-0 on Friday night was very much in the style of England under Gareth Southgate; plenty of talent on show, stacks of potential, but a slightly underwhelming display.
However, what was evidently different to previous England managers was the refreshing - some might say brutal - honesty displayed by Tuchel.
He had no qualms pre-match about telling us what he thought England lacked in failing to win a major trophy under Southgate, and he had no hesitation after the game in expressing his displeasure at the performances of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.
That means we're likely to see changes when the Three Lions host Latvia on Monday night, but given that Tuchel hinted post match that he will build a team around Jude Bellingham, and that Declan Rice is quite easily England's best holding midfielder, then hopefully these two stars will start England's second game under their new boss.
And if that's the case then I'm happy to take a chance on Rice at 13/53.60 to have more shots in the game than Bellingham (4/91.44)
Declan Rice
35 appearances for Arsenal this season
Goals
4
Assists
7
Shots
48
Shots per 90
1.5
Shots on Target
15
Shots on Target per 90
0.5
Chances Created
59
Chances Created per 90
1.9
Passes
1476
Passes per 90
46.9
Jude Bellingham
31 appearances for Real Madrid this season
Goals
9
Assists
8
Shots
62
Shots per 90
2.2
Shots on Target
23
Shots on Target per 90
0.8
Chances Created
42
Chances Created per 90
1.5
Passes
1509
Passes per 90
54.5
As you can see from the above stats there isn't a huge amount of difference between the two players in terms of shots at goal.
As you would expect, Bellingham leads the way having registered 41 (22 appearances) shots for Real Madrid in La Liga this season, but Rice isn't that far behind with 33 shots for Arsenal this term from his 27 appearances.
True, Bellingham is averaging around two shots per game while Rice is slightly lagging at 1.4 per game, but that is totally understandable given the positions they play.
However, what is noticeable when doing a little research is that a high percentage of Rice's shots in the Premier League have came against weaker opponents - the likes of Leicester, Ipswich, Southampton, Palace, Fulham, and dare I say it, Manchester United for example - suggesting he'll be looking to shoot against a weak Latvian team on Monday night.
I envisage Rice stepping forward from midfield quite a few times and hopefully get some shots at goal away. if so then those shots are likely to be from distance hence why I'm going to the Shots Match Up here rather than the Shots on Target Match Up.
Bellingham is likely to be more accurate with any shots he takes, and therefore is very likely to win the shots on target battle, but in terms of just having shots (on or off target) then I'm happy to take a chance on Rice at a much more backable price than his teammate.
Now read more Football tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
