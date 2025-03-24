England v Latvia: Take a chance of 13/5 Rice to outshoot Bellingham

Declan Rice registers plenty of shots against weak opponents

England v Latvia

Monday, 19:45

Live on ITV1 & ITVX

Match Ups - Rice to have more shots than Bellingham

England commenced their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with Thomas Tuchel as their new manager, but the performance in beating Albania 2-0 on Friday night was very much in the style of England under Gareth Southgate; plenty of talent on show, stacks of potential, but a slightly underwhelming display.

However, what was evidently different to previous England managers was the refreshing - some might say brutal - honesty displayed by Tuchel.

He had no qualms pre-match about telling us what he thought England lacked in failing to win a major trophy under Southgate, and he had no hesitation after the game in expressing his displeasure at the performances of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

That means we're likely to see changes when the Three Lions host Latvia on Monday night, but given that Tuchel hinted post match that he will build a team around Jude Bellingham, and that Declan Rice is quite easily England's best holding midfielder, then hopefully these two stars will start England's second game under their new boss.

And if that's the case then I'm happy to take a chance on Rice at 13/53.60 to have more shots in the game than Bellingham (4/91.44)

Declan Rice 35 appearances for Arsenal this season Goals 4 Assists 7 Shots 48 Shots per 90 1.5 Shots on Target 15 Shots on Target per 90 0.5 Chances Created 59 Chances Created per 90 1.9 Passes 1476 Passes per 90 46.9

Jude Bellingham 31 appearances for Real Madrid this season Goals 9 Assists 8 Shots 62 Shots per 90 2.2 Shots on Target 23 Shots on Target per 90 0.8 Chances Created 42 Chances Created per 90 1.5 Passes 1509 Passes per 90 54.5

As you can see from the above stats there isn't a huge amount of difference between the two players in terms of shots at goal.

As you would expect, Bellingham leads the way having registered 41 (22 appearances) shots for Real Madrid in La Liga this season, but Rice isn't that far behind with 33 shots for Arsenal this term from his 27 appearances.

True, Bellingham is averaging around two shots per game while Rice is slightly lagging at 1.4 per game, but that is totally understandable given the positions they play.

However, what is noticeable when doing a little research is that a high percentage of Rice's shots in the Premier League have came against weaker opponents - the likes of Leicester, Ipswich, Southampton, Palace, Fulham, and dare I say it, Manchester United for example - suggesting he'll be looking to shoot against a weak Latvian team on Monday night.

I envisage Rice stepping forward from midfield quite a few times and hopefully get some shots at goal away. if so then those shots are likely to be from distance hence why I'm going to the Shots Match Up here rather than the Shots on Target Match Up.

Bellingham is likely to be more accurate with any shots he takes, and therefore is very likely to win the shots on target battle, but in terms of just having shots (on or off target) then I'm happy to take a chance on Rice at a much more backable price than his teammate.