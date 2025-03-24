England v Latvia: Back Burn to bag another Wembley goal at 13/2

England look likely to hit the goal trail

13/2 7.50 Burn a major threat v Albania on Friday

Bowen has potential in assist market

England v Latvia

Monday 24 March, 19:45

Live on ITV1

It was a case of new manager, similar story when Thomas Tuchel took charge of England for the first time on Friday night.

The Three Lions were fully deserved winners against Albania but, once again, it wasn't particularly thrilling to watch.

Form suggests Latvia will be well beaten

That was largely down to Albania's defensive approach, their low block proving difficult to break down.

Anyone watching this game can expect something similar from Latvia, although it's doubtful whether they will be able to execute the gameplan so well.

Unlike Albania, Latvia didn't qualify for Euro 2024. Neither are in the world's top 100 on the FIFA rankings.

In fact, they've recently finished bottom of their Nations League group and face a relegation play-off. They lost 4-1 in Armenia and 3-0 at home to North Macedonia in that pool.

Perhaps a better litmus test for their trip to Wembley is their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Their toughest away fixtures in that brought a 4-0 defeat in Turkey and a 5-0 loss in Croatia. Over 3.5 goals in this game is odds-on at 1.695/7.

Something along those lines here seems more than possible and if England - just 1.031/33 to claim three points - are going to score four or five, finding angles about how they will do it is key to betting success.

Bowen should start and can assist

First, let's consider the likely team changes.

Tuchel was brutally honest in his post-match assessment on Friday night, admitting his wide men - Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden - had not delivered.

"Both of our wingers that started were not as impactful as they can be or as they are in club football," he said.

That suggested the pair will be lucky to start again with Jarrod Bowen ready to come in having appeared as a substitute against Albania.

He looks to have some potential in the anytime assist market.

The West Ham man managed five this season and, if selected, will clearly be given orders to take on defenders after Tuchel bemoaned there being "not enough dribbling" on Friday.

If England are to score a few here, Bowen may well grab an assist.

For similar reasons, I had also liked Anthony Gordon's chances here but he was withdrawn from the squad on Sunday morning so I'll stick with Bowen.

Profit from Burn's aerial threat

England to win both halves again looks solid Bet Builder fodder at 4/91.44 but I also want to get Dan Burn onside.

The Newcastle defender has clearly made quite an impression Tuchel and both he and Ezri Konsa were excellent on Friday night.

However, it was Burn's efforts at the other end of the field which caught the eye from a betting perspective.

He was a clear target from set pieces and was responsible for three of England's 12 shots, hitting the bar with one header.

Burn is 17/29.50 for 3+ shots here against inferior opposition, although the 2+ shots option at 12/53.40 is arguably the better bet.

Given how threatening the 6ft 7in star was on Friday - and last weekend in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley when he scored - it looks worth taking the bigger price about him in the anytime scorer market. Here we're getting 13/27.50.

Recommended Bet Back Bowen anytime assist, Burn 2+ shots & England to win both halves SBK 15/2

The problem is does Burn definitely start?

Tuchel may use this as a chance to look at other players and Marc Guehi will probably have felt aggrieved not to have started on Friday given how he's performed at international level over the past couple of years.

I'm always wary of that team news element so it's worth pointing out the ability to cashout upon hearing the starting XI - the England team will likely be published around 90 minutes before kick-off. However, if Burn does start he's my selection to get on the scoresheet.