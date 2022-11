Qatar have picked up seven yellows to date

A win puts the Netherlands top of Group A

Hosts have conceded five goals in their two matches

Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Qatar's World Cup debut came to an abrupt end after their 3-1 defeat to Senegal, and despite scoring in the second half, there wasn't an awful lot to shout about once again.

Head Coach Felix Sanchez was quick to admit his team buckled under pressure against Ecuador, and despite a slightly stronger opening 30 minutes against Senegal, they fell well short of the level required to compete in a World Cup.

The Netherlands still need a win to guarantee them top spot in the group, and with England still on course to top Group B, a date with Gareth Southgate's side is one they will look to avoid.

A fixture against the World Cup hosts is normally tricky, but there's been a real lack of home support from the Qataris, who failed to sell out their game against Senegal and in both matches, fans have left when their side have conceded.

With both Ecuador and Senegal leading at half time against Qatar, and with the Netherlands in need of three points, the Dutch will be hoping to see Qatar's fans leaving their seats once again with a comprehensive victory.

While the Dutch are incredibly short at 1.182/11, I've used the Bet Builder option to bump that close to evens at 1.9420/21 backing Qatar to receive the most amount of cards between the two nations.

As mentioned, Qatar were all at sea against Ecuador, picking up three first half yellow cards and ended the game with four. Three more were brandished by the ref when they faced Senegal.

The hosts have looked well off the pace and very leggy, and the Netherlands will be looking to move the ball quick, and deliver an all round professional performance.

The Dutch have only received one yellow card in both of their matches, and that was for centre back Matthijs de Ligt, who is unlikely to be under any pressure against Qatar.

Head Coach Louis van Gaal won't want his players to react to any bad tackles or decisions, and will want his players to purely focus on securing the three points.

Adding this card market to the Dutch victory creates a very enticing 1.9420/21 bet which is worthy of a two point selection.