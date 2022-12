Vinicius Jr can bag his first World Cup goal

Brazil have failed to score a first-half goal

Are Brazil the real deal?

Without setting the World Cup alight, Brazil won their first two matches in Group G - 2-0 v Serbia and 1-0 v Switzerland - and, in a tournament of shock results, appeared to be one of the very few market leaders immune to startling upsets.

Despite making nine changes for the closer against Cameroon - a luxury manager Tite could afford given that his team were already through - there appeared to be easily enough quality on show for the Seleção to become the only team in this World Cup to qualify for the last 16 with a maximum nine points.

But it didn't click on the night, Cameroon claimed a famous win thanks to Vincent Aboubakar's injury-time header and World Cup favourites Brazil were another Swiss goal away from actually finishing runners up in the group. Note, Brazil have topped their group in every World Cup since 1978!

So what do we make of that then? Are there no standout teams in this World Cup? Are Brazil being overrated? Scoring just three goals in three matches is very unlike the Samba stars. For some context, it made them the lowest scorers in the group and they've found the net fewer times than already-eliminated Iran so far.

Or, like France, who also made a raft of changes and lost their final group game 1-0 to African opposition (Tunisia), are Brazil playing the long game? Will Tite's resting of players be a huge plus as the tournament goes on.

Then, of course, there is the little matter of Neymar and his ankle injury. In truth, he didn't do much at all in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia but not having their star man for the last two group matches clearly wasn't ideal. The date for his return remains unclear although there are some stories that Brazil's iconic No.10 could be in the matchday squad for this one.

Can South Korea ride the wave?

South Korea fall into a rather large category in this World Cup: teams who came good after we'd written them off.

The Koreans tend to crash out at the group stage and it seemed no different when they went an early goal down to group favourites (and eventual group winners), Portugal, in the final match.

A 0-0 draw with Uruguay and a 3-2 loss to Ghana had put them in a poor position and needing favours elsewhere. But the help arrived. Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 and South Korea snatched second spot on goals scored after completing an unlikely comeback victory against Portugal.

Kim Young-gwon had levelled in the 27th minute of that closing game against Ronaldo's men but time was nearly up. Then Son Heung-min broke away up the field, fed Hwang Hee-chan with a cute pass and the Wolves forward slotted home to spark delirous scenes.

Even then, the Korean players had to gather in the centre-circle with mobile phones to make sure Uruguay didn't score again to knock them back down to third and when the full-time whistle went a second wave of euphoria spread among the players and fans.

Does that change the psychology? Are the Koreans on bonus time now and can play with a freedom that makes them dangerous opponents for Brazil?

Brazil should be too good but cagey start beckons

In the group stage, it was easy to think that, perhaps due to the World Cup being played in winter, the usual rhythms were being disrupted.

Brazil, for example, had never lost to an African side before Cameroon beat them.

But with the Netherlands beating the USA and Argentina defeating Australia, the planets are aligning again.

And that's why I'm not particularly keen to play the contrarian card and suggest a surprise win. South Korea are 12.011/1 to pull off an almighty shock while the 90-minute Draw is 5.95/1. Brazil are just 1.331/3 to finish their opponents off in regulation time.

I think the favourites will prevail but there are better markets to play. For example, it's worth noting that all three Brazil group games were 0-0 at the break so there could be some value in the Half Time Draw at 2.56/4.

Vinicius Jr can drive Bet Builder

Brazil are yet to find their scoring boots but surely the goals will flow at some point.

Vinicius Jr was unlucky to see an effort ruled out for offside against Switzerland and, after being rested against Cameroon, the Real Madrid wideman will be raring to go.

He's shown he can do it on the big stage by netting the winner in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool and I'm going to, firstly, play him to score anytime at 3.052/1.

In addition to that, I'll put the 22-year-old in a Bet Builder.

The second part of the bet is the Half Time Draw at 6/4. As mentioned, that would have landed in all three Brazil games in the group stage so they've been slow to come to the boil in this World Cup.

South Korea have been all square after 45 minutes in two of their three matches while Argentina drawing 0-0 with Australia at the interval was a further reminder that the first halves of many World Cup matches have been fairly stagnant cat-and-mouse affairs.

The third element of the bet is the Team To Receive The Most Cards market.

Brazil picked up just three yellows in the group stage while South Korea received four across their final two games. In addition, Korea's three opponents, Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal, combined for just three bookings when up against them so the 2002 co-hosts are not a team that provokes opponents into fouls and cards.

If South Korea have to chase, and legs start to tire against skilful opponents, I'd expect them to pick up more cards that Brazil. It's 10/11 that they do so.

So, put that together and Vinicius Jr To Score, Half Time Draw and South Korea To Receive The Most Cards pays a healthy 17.016/1.