Betfair punters back England for World Cup glory

England's women nation's first finalists since 1966

Wiegman makes history with second consecutive final

England are 1.9310/11 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Women's World Cup after they reached Sunday's final by beating Australia 3-1.

After a pulsating semi-final victory against dogged hosts, Betfair punters believe that England are going to lift the trophy for the first time.

Sarina Wiegman's players were the better team in Sydney and fully deserved their victory which came courtesy of three excellent goals.

They lead at half-time through Ella Toone's strike but the Aussies drew level thanks to thunderbolt from Sam Kerr.

England hit back quickly, however, with a cool finish from Lauren Hemp who turned provider when Alessia Russio slotted home to confirm the win with four minutes remaining.

Beating Australia meant England manager Wiegman made history by becoming the first head coach to reach finals with two nations.

She was in charge of the Netherlands four years ago when they lost to the USA. That day, her team were the underdogs but on Sunday England will be favourites.

Can England win the World Cup Final? Odds are very close

Spain are 2.0421/20 in the outright winner market after beating Sweden 2-1 in yesterday's semi-final.

England will not underestimate the Spanish but Wiegman's players should be confident after producing their best performance of the tournament so far.

They were composed and clinical in beating Australia, just as they were in the quarter-finals victory over Colombia, and there were strong performances throughout the 11 from Mary Earps in goal to Hemp up front.

Now England will need to produce another strong display against Spain in Sunday's final in Sydney.

