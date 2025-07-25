Euro 2025 Final England v Spain: Road to Basel, latest odds and ways to back the Lionesses
England's women take on Spain in the final of Euro 2025 on Sunday so to prepare yourself for the big game in Basel here's everything you need to know including the Betfair odds, market info and history between the sides...
-
England v Spain info, odds and more from Betfair
-
Lionesses roar to revenge against Spain on Sunday?
-
Prices for results, correct scores, goalscorers and more
England v Spain Euro 2025 final - when, where, TV info
When: Sunday 27 July, 17:00 BST
Venue: St Jakob Park, Basel
TV: Live on BBC One
England v Spain Euro 2025 final - Betfair odds
England's women go into Sunday's Euro 2025 final as underdogs but the Lionesses won't mind that a jot as they take on world champions Spain.
Spain are 8/111.73 to win the match in 90 minutes, with England 15/44.75, the Draw 11/43.75.
When it comes to lifting the trophy - so winning the final by any means including in 90 minutes, extra-time or on penalties - Spain are 1/31.33 and England 23/103.30.
England v Spain Euro 2025 final - the road to Basel
England lost their opening match 2-1 to France before securing qualification for the knockout round with emphatic wins over The Netherlands (4-0) and Wales (6-1).
The Lionesses came from behind in their quarter-final and semi-final victories over Sweden and Italy respectively and Sarina Wiegman's players' will to win has taken them to within one match of winning consecutive Euros crowns.
Against the Swedes, they were 2-0 down at half-time before goals from England's Lucy Bronze and substitute Michelle Agyemang took the match to penalties and the Lionesses won the shootout.
In the semi-final against Italy, the substitutes were once again vital for England, with Agyemang scoring a 96th-minute equaliser to take the match to extra-time. Another substitute, Chloe Kelly, scored the winner in the 119th-minute. Agyemang is 10/34.33 to continue her scoring run in the final.
Fancy England for a come from behind win on Sunday? You can get 40/141.00 on Spain leading at half-time and England winning inside 90 minutes.
Spain, meanwhile, have won all of their matches at Euro 2025. They cruised through the group stage before beating Switzerland 2-0 in the last eight.
Germany took Montse Tome's team to extra-time in the semis before Aitana Bonmati's strike sealed it for the Spaniards. She is 21/103.10 to score again in the final.
Either team to win the final in extra-time is 11/26.50.
England v Spain - History, results and form
This is the final fans wanted, a repeat of the World Cup final of two years ago, which the Spaniards won 1-0.
The stakes could not be higher, with Spain attempting to complete a world and continental double and England out to retain the title they won three years ago.
The world champions have been peerless while the Lionesses' never-say-die performances in the quarter-finals and semis have seen their roar reverberate around the tournament.
There is little between the sides historically. In this year's Nations League, Spain beat England 2-1 in Barcelona after Wiegman's team had triumphed 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Wembley.
Prior to that was the World Cup final which Spain won 1-0. Before that, the teams met at the European Championships three years ago. England won 2-1.
These precedents indicate that it should be close on Sunday. England to win 2-1 is 12/113.00. Another 1-0 victory for Spain can be backed at 13/27.50.
Read Kevin Hatchard's full England v Spain Women's Euro 2025 final preview this weekend and get his best bets.
Women's Euro 2025
