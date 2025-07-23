Euro 2025: England 2/1 after Agyemang and Kelly goals book place in Sunday's final

England are in the final again

England are 2/13.00 on Betfair Sportsbook to win Euro 2025 after late goals from Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly - at the end of normal time and extra-time respectively - booked their place in Sunday's final.

It will be England's third successive major tournament final and they will play the winner of tonight's Germany v Spain semi-final.

Three years ago, England won the Euros by beating Germany in the final. The following year, they lost the World Cup final to Spain who are the favourites to win tonight's semi.

Either way, England will be up against familiar and formidable opponents in Sunday's final.

Agyemang and Kelly fire England past Italy

Whoever they play, England will believe they can win. If it is the Spaniards, then England will be the underdogs.

But the way they have come from behind to win first their quarter-final against Sweden, then last night's semi against Italy, indicates that the 2025 vintage of the Lionesses are at their best when the chips are down.

They simply do not know when they are beaten and, like the men's cricket team that is currently providing the other big sporting story of the summer, England under Sarina Wiegman always believe they can win.

Against the Swedes, they were 2-0 down at half-time before goals from Lucy Bronze and Agyemang put England level and the match went to penalties.

In last night's semi-final, it was the 96th minute before Agyemang - whose surname translates from Ghanaian as "saviour of a nation" - broke Italian hearts by making it 1-1 and forcing extra-time.

The match looked to be heading for another penalty shootout when Kelly scored the winner - tapping in the rebound from her own saved penalty - in the 119th minute.

Coming through these intense tests of character should help England in the final, although Wiegman and the fans would prefer to see them win comfortably if possible.

Bettors back Chloe Kelly for SPOTY

While Agyemang is only 19-years-old, Kelly is one of England's most experienced players. She achieved legendary status by scoring the winning goal in the final of last European Championships against Germany. Now she is doing it all over again and bettors have taken note.

Will another Lioness star win BBC Sports Personality of the Year? 🏆



Chloe Kelly has been backed in from 66/1... -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 23, 2025

Kelly has been backed in from 66/167.00 to 16/117.00 to win this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year in a market lead by golfer Rory McIlroy.

She came off the bench to provide an assist and score in the shootout against Sweden. Last night, Wiegman turned to her again when England were chasing the game, bringing on the Lioness legend. As ever, the Arsenal forward delivered for her manager, team-mates and country, firing them into another final.

Whether it is Spain or Germany that England face on Sunday, the final is a mouthwatering prospect and an opportunity for Wiegman's Lionesses to make the nation proud again.