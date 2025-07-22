Germany v Spain: End of the road for belligerent Germany

Germany rode their luck in France win

Spain have 100% record and are scoring at will

Alexia goal involvement part of 7/5 2.40 Bet Builder

Germany v Spain

Wednesday 23 July, 20:00

Live on BBC One

Brilliant Berger the difference for Germany

The wonderful thing about football is that it's a low-scoring sport that has the capacity to defy all logic. After Germany were reduced to ten players in the 13th minute of their quarter-final against France - Kathrin Hendrich needlessly pulled Griedge Mbock's hair to collect one of the dumbest red cards in tournament history - that should really have been the end of their challenge.

Indeed, France led 1-0 from the resultant penalty, had two goals disallowed and hit the crossbar. And yet Sjoeke Nüsken's header drew Germany level, and the heroics of former Chelsea keeper Ann-Kathrin Berger saw the Germans through on penalties. Berger made a phenomenal save in extra time and then came up trumps with several stops in the shootout.

The victory will have galvanised Germany, not least because in the previous match they had been demolished 4-1 by Sweden. The side held a crisis meeting following that game to iron out a few issues. Christian Wück's team are now looking to reach the final of the Euros for the second tournament running, having lost to England in the 2022 showpiece at Wembley.

Wück has had to shuffle his pack repeatedly in the face of injuries and suspensions, and this semi-final is no different. The shame-faced Hendrich is suspended after her moment of madness, while full-backs Sarai Linder and Giulia Gwinn are injured. Carlotta Wamser has returned from suspension and should line up in defence, with Sophia Kleinherne pushing for a recall.

In attack, the prolific Lea Schüller should return, with Giovanna Hoffmann making way. Bayern Munich's Schüller has an impressive 54 goals in 79 caps.

Spain train showing no signs of slowing

Although they were somewhat profligate against the hosts Switzerland, missing two penalties across the 90 minutes, Spain were worthy winners of their quarter-final. Athenea Del Castillo and Claudia Pina scored magnificent goals to break Switzerland's stubborn resistance in a 2-0 victory, and the tournament favourites have now racked up 16 goals in four matches, with nine different players having found the net.

Coach Montse Tome has so much depth at her disposal in midfield and attack, and the team has been further strengthened by the recent return of first-choice keeper Cata Coll from a bout of tonsilitis. Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati is fully up and running after viral meningitis, and the Barcelona star produced a brilliant assist for Athenea against Switzerland.

Spain have now won 12 of their last 13 games in all competitions, with a 1-0 loss to their old foes England at Wembley the only exception. If there's a concern for the world champions it's a tendency towards defensive lapses - that clean sheet against Switzerland was only their second shut-out in the last 12 attempts.

There is also the hand of history pushing against Spain. They have never beaten Germany in any competition, although it's worth remarking that Spain's development in recent years has been sensational, while Germany have been dragged back into the pack, having dominated the European game for so long.

Spain will be without Laia Aleixandri because of suspension, with Jana Fernandez and Maria Mendez potential alternatives. Despite her recent heroics, it seems Athenea will have to make do with a sub's role once again.

Germany to run out of steam

I've been sceptical about Germany throughout the tournament, and I wonder how much Saturday night took out of them physically and mentally. Injuries and a suspension have further weakened what was already a questionable back line, and I just don't see how they'll contain the best attacking side in the women's game.

I'll back Spain to qualify, the Germany keeper (almost certainly the in-form Berger) to make 3+ saves and Alexia Putellas to score or assist on the Bet Builder at 7/52.40. Berger made five saves against Spain at the Paris Olympics (a game Germany won 1-0), three against Denmark in group stage and a staggering eight against France in the semi.

Putellas has delivered three goals and four assists already at this tournament, and I expect Spain to be on the front foot throughout.