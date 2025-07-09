Wednesday Football Tips Cheat Sheet: Club World Cup and England at Euro 2025

England backed to beat Netherlands at Euro 2025

Back PSG to beat Real Madrid in CWC thriller

Bet Builder for France v Wales can be backed at 30/1 31.00

Euro 2025 - England v Netherland's Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "The Netherlands looked sharp against Wales, but it's difficult to judge how good they are after facing such inexperienced opponents. It's worth remembering that Andries Jonker's side came into this tournament in poor form, having won just three of their six games in the Nations League and having squeezed through qualifying with a record of two wins in six.

"England were slow starters at Euro 2022 (they laboured to a 1-0 win over Austria) and at the World Cup in 2023 (they edged out Haiti 1-0) but they won their second group game on both occasions. I still believe in this vastly experienced and talented coaching team, and while the squad chemistry doesn't seem as strong as it once was, there is an enormous amount of talent that England can bring to bear.

"I'll back England to take maximum points in what is pretty much a must-win game at 1.8 on the Match Odds market. They have a number of players who just won the Champions League with Arsenal, and a lot of the Euros-winning squad can call upon their experiences of dealing with pressure here. I'm not convinced this Dutch team is as good as Wales made them look."

Recommended Bet Back England to win @ EXC 1.8

Andy Schooler: "Working on the theory that France will score a few here, the player who smacks of value is Elisa De Almeida. Watching France's game with England, the right-back really caught the eye and the numbers back it up.

"While I can't show you the PSG star's heatmap, you can probably picture it yourself if I tell you that 26 of her 63 touches came in the final third - the most of any player. De Almeida managed two shots - the joint most in the match - and, perhaps most significantly, had the highest expected-assists figure of 0.44.

"Despite this, she's the rank outsider as far as the French are concerned in the anytime assist market, being offered at 9/1. In a game her side are expected to dominate, that's too big and a great single option."

Recommended Bet Back De Almeida anytime assist & 2+ shots SBK 30/1

Club World Cup Tips and Predictions

Dave Tindall: "This is fascinating contest between two of the best young managers in world football. Alonso is already making his presence felt at Real Madrid where he won numerous trophies as a player. History also shows us that Real Madrid have had PSG's number.

"But one theme of this new PSG under Luis Enrique, who played for Madrid between 1991 and 1996, is that the past is a different country. Even the very recent past.

"In this year's Champions League, they lost to Arsenal in the group phase but then turned them over 3-1 in the semis, winning both legs. PSG had also lost their previous four matches against Bayern but overcame them here in the last eight. As for Atletico Madrid, forget the CL defeat in November; they locked horns again in this tournament and PSG crushed them 4-0.

"And so past head-to-head history against Real Madrid can be ignored. Forget the idea that Real will somehow find a way; instead I prefer to play the angle that PSG can do no wrong in 2025 and can keep their fairytale run going. So, for those who want a winner, I'm calling it for PSG but will back them to concede on the way."