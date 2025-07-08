Wednesday Football Tips: Back eyecatcher De Almeida in 30/1 Bet Builder

De Almeida had highest xA figure in France v England

France v Wales

Wednesday 9 July, 20:00

Despite England's failings, most notably giving the ball away far too often, it's fair to say France made an impressive start to their Euro 2025 campaign at the weekend.

That wasn't the case for Wales who slipped to an expected loss against the Netherlands in what is something of a group of death, certainly for them.

If England struggled to keep possession, it's not hard to suggest the Welsh will too and they could be in for another long night.

The markets have France at 4/91.44 to score 3+ goals, with 4+ only just at odds-against.

Wales shipped four at home to Italy only last month and have let in five in games against Germany and Denmark since the last Euros.

Working on the theory that France will score a few here, the player who smacks of value is Elisa De Almeida.

Watching France's game with England, the right-back really caught the eye and the numbers back it up.

While I can't show you the PSG star's heatmap, you can probably picture it yourself if I tell you that 26 of her 63 touches came in the final third - the most of any player.

De Almeida managed two shots - the joint most in the match - and, perhaps most significantly, had the highest expected-assists figure of 0.44.

Despite this, she's the rank outsider as far as the French are concerned in the anytime assist market, being offered at 9/110.00.

In a game her side are expected to dominate, that's too big and a great single option.

However, for our Bet Builder, I'll double it up with backing the same player for shots.

Given the positions she got into against England, you'd expect De Almeida to find a shooting chance at some stage.

An assist and 1+ shot pays around 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back De Almeida anytime assist & 1+ shot SBK 14/1

I'll stick half the stake on that with the other half going on the more speculative assist/2+ shots double at 30/131.00.