Thursday Football Tips: Back Portugal fouls & a surprise Spanish shooter in 6/1 Women's Euro Bet Builder

Spain v Portugal

Thursday 3 July, 20:00 kick-off

Live on ITV

They may be close geographically but there's a massive gulf in class between these Iberian neighbours, illustrated by Spain being 1/141.07 to kick-off their Women's Euro 2025 campaign with a victory over 28/129.00 longshots Portugal.

After all, Spain won the last World Cup, followed up with the Nations League and are the pre-tournament favourites to complete the hat-trick and become European champions in Switzerland.

The Spanish also won the last meeting 7-1 in April as part of Portugal's run of four straight competitive defeats - which made their fine February double of a draw against England and win over Belgium look more like an outlier.

Portgaul cruised through qualifying for the Euros going 10 games unbeaten (W8 D2) but usually struggle when making the step up - and there's no bigger step up than facing Spain.

So we're set for a Spanish walkover, but luckily the Betfair Sportsbook has plenty of player props markets for us to look at for Thursday's Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Andreia Norton 2+ fouls

Portugal haven't scored a goal for 289 minutes, so I'm not about to back any of their players to find the net here even though they did score in both games in April (which Spain won 11-3 on aggregate in the space of four days).

Instead I'm looking at fouls, as Portugal mustered 57% of the ball COMBINED for those two previous meetings so will be chasing shadows a lot here - especially in the engine roome where Benfica midfielder Andreia Norton will have to work her socks off.

She gave away three fouls in those two games, and with those opening night nerves against a big rival then 2+ fouls here for Norton should be no bother at al.

Leg 2: Tatiana Pinto 2+ fouls

Like Norton, fellow Portugal midfielder Tatiana Pinto also gave at least one foul away in every Nations League game - one in each game against Spain and three in both games against England so she obviously gets more aggressive against the bigger teams.

The Atletico Madrid star ended the Spanish season with a foul in four of five and - much like Norton - throw in facing the world champions, a local derby, and the first game of the Euros and those conditions should all be condusive to extra fouls.

Pinto is a healthy price of 21/103.10 for 2+ fouls.

Leg 3: Patri Guijarro 1+ shot on target

With Spain such heavy favourites the odds of ranything attacking on them are pretty prohibitive, but the 8/131.61 on Patri Guijarro to have 1+ shot on target is about the best of the bunch for something that seems on paper pretty easy to achieve.

Spain had 24 shots on target in two games agaonst Portugal so there should be plenty of chances, Guijarro will start in midfield and even though she's not a natural attacker she can get chances with the opposition likely sitting deep.

The Barcelona midfielder hasn't had too many shots on target, but she obviously finds Portugal as her perfect opposition as she had two shots on target in both games against them - and even managed a goal.

Guijarro is 3/14.00 to have 2+ shots on target and that might be a decent value single on this game, but we'll stick with one for our Bet Builder.