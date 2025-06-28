UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
The football continues thick and fast here on Betfair and up next is the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 tournament as England attempt to defend the title they won in 2022.
Everything you need to know about UEFA Women's Euro 2025
Participating nations, Group details and venues
Fixtures, dates and TV details for every Group game
Possible route to the final for defending champions England
Outright winner, Group and To Reach the Final odds for every team
Six game form guide, goals scored and goals conceded
What is UEFA Women's Euro 2025?
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is the 14th edition of the UEFA Women's Championship. It is a tournament staged every four years, organised by UEFA, for the women's national teams of Europe.
First staged in 1984, the UEFA Women's Championship initially started off as a four-nation tournament and was won by Sweden, who defeated England 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out. From 1987 the tournament was held every two years up until 1997, which was the year that the tournament expanded to eight nations.
From 1997 the tournament was staged every four years, and in 2009 it was expanded again, this time featuring 12 nations which was repeated four years later. From 2017 the tournament has had 16 participatng nations so this will be the third edition of the UEFA Women's Championship in its current format.
Switzerland were selected as the host nation on 4 April 2023, fending off bids by Poland, France and a joint bid of four Nordic nations; Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
Who are the 16 nations taking part?
There are 16 nations competing at this year's Women's Euro 2025 including the top 10 ranked teams in Europe. All nations apart from the host nation Switzerland had to come through qualifying.
Of the 16 teams taking part at this year's tournament, 14 had taken part in UEFA Women's Euro 2022. Poland and Wales will be making their first appearance in a major finals tournament.
|Nation
|World Ranking
|Manager
|Captain
|Spain
|2
|Montserrat Tome
|Irene Paredes
|Germany
|3
|Christian Wuck
|Giulla Gwinn
|England
|5
|Sarina Wiegman
|Leah Williamson
|Sweden
|6
|Peter Gerthardsson
|Magdalena Eriksson
|France
|10
|Laurent Bonadei
|Griedge Mbock Bathy
|Netherlands
|11
|Andries Jonker
|Sherida Spitse
|Denmark
|12
|Andree Jeglertz
|Pernille Harder
|Italy
|13
|Andrea Soncin
|Elena Linari
|Iceland
|14
|Thorsteinn Halldorsson
|Glodis Perla Viggosdottir
|Norway
|16
|Gemma Grainger
|Aga Hegerberg
|Belgium
|20
|Elisabet Gunnarsdottir
|Tessa Wullaert
|Portugal
|22
|Francisco Neto
|Dolores Silva
|Switzerland (H)
|23
|Pia Sundhage
|Lia Walti
|Finland
|26
|Marko Saloranta
|Tinja-Riikka Korpela
|Poland
|27
|Nina Patalon
|Ewa Pajor
|Wales
|30
|Rhian Wilkinson
|Angharad James
What is the format for Euro 2025?
For regular football fans, the format for UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is very straightforward, and one that is used in all major international football tournamets.
The 16 natons have been drawn into four different groups as shown below.
|Group A
|Switzerland (H)
|Norway
|Iceland
|Finland
|Group B
|Spain
|Portugal
|Belgium
|Italy
|Group C
|Germany
|Poland
|Denmark
|Sweden
|Group D
|France
|England
|Wales
|Netherlands
Each team will play the other three teams in their group with the top two at the end of the group stage qualifying for the next round.
The eight remaining teams will enter a knock-out stage that consists of four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and one final.
When is it and how can I watch?
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 commences on Wednesday 2 July with the first game of the tournamet, Iceland v Finland, kicking off at 5pm (BST), before host nation Switzerland play Norway at 8pm.
The Group stage runs from 2 July to Sunday 13 July with two games per day taking place during this period. The quarter-finals commence on Wednesday 16 July with one game per day up to and including Saturday 19 July. We then have the semi-finals on the 22 and 23 July with the final game taking place at 5pm on Sunday 27 July.
The great news for football fans is that all 31 games during this year's tournament will be shown live on free-to-air channels BBC or ITV, with the final being shown by both broadcasters
As we know the dates and times for all 24 group games, below is a table showing which broadcaster will be showing them.
|Date
|Kick-Off (BST)
|Game
|Broadcaster
|2 July
|5pm
|Iceland v Finland
|ITV1
|2 July
|8pm
|Switzerland v Norway
|BBC1
|3 July
|5pm
|Belgium v Italy
|BBC2
|3 July
|8pm
|Spain v Portugal
|ITV1
|4 July
|5pm
|Denmark v Sweden
|ITV1
|4 July
|8pm
|Germany v Portugal
|ITV
|5 July
|5pm
|Wales v Netherland
|BBC1
|5 July
|8pm
|France v England
|ITV1
|6 July
|5pm
|Norway v Finland
|BBC2
|6 July
|8pm
|Switzerland v Iceland
|ITV
|7 July
|5pm
|Spain v Belgium
|ITV
|7 July
|8pm
|Portugal v Italy
|ITV
|8 July
|5pm
|Germany v Denmark
|BBC2
|8 July
|8pm
|Poland v Sweden
|BBC1
|9 July
|5pm
|England v Netherlands
|BBC1
|9 July
|8pm
|France v Wales
|ITV
|10 July
|8pm
|Finland v Switzerland
|BBC1
|10 July
|8pm
|Norway v Iceland
|BBC iPlayer
|11 July
|8pm
|Italy v Spain
|BBC1
|11 July
|8pm
|Portugal v Belgium
|BBC iPlayer
|12 July
|8pm
|Sweden v Germany
|ITV
|12 July
|8pm
|Poland v Denmark
|ITV
|13 July
|8pm
|England v Wales
|ITV1
|13 July
|8pm
|Netherlands v France
|ITV
*Please Note: ITV are yet to confirm which channel (ITV1,2,3,4 or ITVX) some of their games will be shown on.
Where are the games taking place?
A total of eight stadiums across eight different cities in Switzerland will be used for this year's UEFA Women's Euro 2025 with the 35,689 capacity St. Jakob-Park in Basel hosting the final on Sunday 27 July.
|Stadium
|City
|Capacity
|St. Jakob-Park
|Basel
|35,689
|Stadion Wankdorf
|Bern
|32,997
|Stade de Geneve
|Geneva
|30,950
|Stadion Letzigrund
|Zurich
|24,186
|Arena St. Gallen
|St. Gallen
|18,251
|Allmond Stadion Luzern
|Lucerne
|16,496
|Arena Thun
|Thun
|10,187
|Stade de Tourbillon
|Sion
|9,570
Who do England and Wales play?
Defending champions England, and tournament debutants Wales, will represent the home nations at this year's finals, but unfortunately they have been drawn in the same group meaning they will play each other as well as the other two nations in Group D, France and Netherlands.
Group D - England
- v France, 8pm Saturday 5 July, Stadion Letzigrund
- v Netherlands, 5pm Wednesday 9 July, Stadion Letzigrund
- v Wales, 8pm Sunday 13 July, Arena St. Gallen
Group D - Wales
- v Netherlands, 5pm Saturday 5 July, Allmend Stadion Luzern
- v France, 8pm Wednesday 9 July, Stadion Letzigrund
- v England, 8pm Sunday 13 July, Arena St. Gallen
Potential route to final for England
As defending champions and one of the tournament favourites, England are expected to go deep in this year's UEFA Women's Euro 2025, but there are dangers whichever half of the draw they enter should they qualify as one of the top two teams in Group D.
That's because the Lionesses will play one of the top two teams in Group C in the quarter-final, and if that group goes to form then it will be Germany or Sweden - ranked no.3 and no.6 in the world respectively - next up for England. And looking further ahead, the world's second best team, Spain, await in the semi-final or final should England get that far.
Potential route to final should England top Group D
*based on Groups A, B and C finishing in the FIFA Women's World Rankings order
- Quarter-Final: Sweden
- Semi-Final: Spain
- Final: Germany
Potential route to final should England finish runner-up in Group D
*based on Groups A, B and C finishing in the FIFA Women's World Rankings order
- Quarter-Final: Germany
- Semi-Final: Italy
- Final: Spain
Are there any betting odds?
Yes, Betfair has a wide rang of betting odds both on the Exchange and on the Sportsbook, including popular markets like Tournament Winner, Group Winner and To Reach the Final.
Below you can see all four groups in full with betting odds displayed for specific markets
Group A
|Club
|Tournament Winner
|To Win Group
|To Reach Final
|Norway
|25/126.00
|10/111.91
|9/110.00
|Switzerland
|25/126.00
|11/82.38
|11/112.00
|Iceland
|40/141.00
|15/28.50
|20/121.00
|Finland
|100/1101.00
|20/121.00
|50/151.00
Group B
|Club
|Tournament Winner
|To Win Group
|To Reach Final
|Spain
|2/13.00
|1/101.10
|4/61.67
|Italy
|25/126.00
|9/110.00
|10/111.00
|Portugal
|50/151.00
|13/114.00
|20/121.00
|Belgium
|66/167.00
|17/118.00
|33/134.00
Group C
|Club
|Tournament Winner
|To Win Group
|To Reach Final
|Germany
|5/16.00
|8/111.73
|2/13.00
|Sweden
|14/115.00
|23/103.30
|5/16.00
|Denmark
|20/121.00
|7/24.50
|8/19.00
|Poland
|200/1201.00
|66/167.00
|80/181.00
Group D
|Club
|Tournament Winner
|To Win Group
|To Reach Final
|England
|3/14.00
|11/82.38
|17/102.70
|France
|9/25.50
|6/42.50
|2/13.00
|Netherlands
|16/117.00
|5/23.50
|5/16.00
|Wales
|200/1201.00
|50/151.00
|80/181.00
Spain are favourites, have they won it before?
No. Incredibly, 2/13.00 tournament favourites Spain have never won the European Women's Championship, though they've only participated in the finals on four occasions with their best outcome being a third-place finish in 1997.
However, Spain are a much improved team in recent years and beat some of the best teams in Europe on route to winning the 2024 Nations League, this coming 12 months after they became world champions by winning the 2023 World Cup. They are up to second in the FIFA World Rankings and are most certainly the team to beat at EURO Women's Euro 2025.
The most successful nation in the tournament is, by some distance, Germany, who, amazingly, have won the tournament on eight occassions including an incredible six tournaments on the spin from 1995 to 2013.
*only clubs participating at this year's tournament listed below. Clubs participating this year that are not listed have never won or finished as runner-up at a European Women's Championship.
|Club
|Titles
|Runners-up
|Years Won
|Years RU
|Germany
|8
|1
|1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013
|2022
|Norway
|2
|4
|1987, 1993
|1989, 1991, 2005, 2013
|Sweden
|1
|3
|1984
|1987, 1995, 2001
|England
|1
|2
|2022
|1984, 2009
|Netherlands
|1
|-
|2017
|-
|Italy
|-
|2
|-
|1993, 1997
|Denmark
|-
|1
|-
|2017
Which teams are in form?
There are plenty of teams in form ahead of UEFA Women's Euro 2025 commencing, most notably France who have won their last six games.
Spain and Germany also arrive in great form having won five games on the spin and scoring plenty of goals in the process, the latter scoring a very impressive 26 goals in that period with just four coneded.
England, slightly worryingly, have lost two of their last three, and although one of those defeats was to tournament favourites Spain, a 3-2 defeat to Euro 2025 outsiders Belgium will have produced some cause for concern.
And it may be worth checking out the form of 200/1201.00 tournament outsiders Poland. True, they were in a weak Nations League group, but they've surely gained a lot of confidence by winning five and drawing one of their last six games, scoring a very impressive 18 goals in the process while conceding just two!
Below is a six-game form guide for all 16 teams, including number of goals scored and conceded in that time, and the good news is that there are only a handful of 'friendly' games in this form guide with most teams having five competitive games, courtesy of the UEFA Nations League, among their recent results.
Key:
✅ - Won
❌ - Lost
🤝 - Drew
*Most recent result to the left
|Team
|To Win Euro 25
|Six-game Form
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Spain
|2/13.00
|✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌
|21
|6
|England
|3/14.00
|❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ 🤝
|16
|6
|France
|9/25.50
|✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅
|18
|2
|Germany
|5/16.00
|✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 🤝
|26
|4
|Sweden
|14/115.00
|✅ ✅ 🤝 🤝 ✅ 🤝
|13
|5
|Netherlands
|16/117.00
|✅ 🤝 ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅
|11
|10
|Denmark
|20/121.00
|❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌
|8
|13
|Italy
|25/126.00
|✅ 🤝 ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅
|11
|7
|Norway
|25/126.00
|❌ ✅ 🤝 ❌ 🤝 ✅
|4
|6
|Switzerland
|25/126.00
|✅ ❌ ❌ 🤝 ❌ ❌
|8
|13
|Iceland
|40/141.00
|❌ 🤝 🤝 🤝 ❌ 🤝
|6
|9
|Portugal
|50/151.00
|❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ 🤝
|5
|21
|Belgium
|66/167.00
|✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌
|9
|17
|Finland
|100/1101.00
|❌ 🤝 ✅ ✅ 🤝 ✅
|9
|3
|Poland
|200/1201.00
|✅ ✅ ✅ 🤝 ✅ ✅
|18
|2
|Wales
|200/1201.00
|❌ ❌ 🤝 ❌ 🤝 ❌
|4
|10
*Sig-game form is up to and including games played on Saturday 28 June. Only England have a game to play (v Jamaica on Sunday 29 June) before the tournament commences.
