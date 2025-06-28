UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Everything you need to know about UEFA Women's Euro 2025

What is UEFA Women's Euro 2025?

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is the 14th edition of the UEFA Women's Championship. It is a tournament staged every four years, organised by UEFA, for the women's national teams of Europe.

First staged in 1984, the UEFA Women's Championship initially started off as a four-nation tournament and was won by Sweden, who defeated England 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out. From 1987 the tournament was held every two years up until 1997, which was the year that the tournament expanded to eight nations.

From 1997 the tournament was staged every four years, and in 2009 it was expanded again, this time featuring 12 nations which was repeated four years later. From 2017 the tournament has had 16 participatng nations so this will be the third edition of the UEFA Women's Championship in its current format.

Switzerland were selected as the host nation on 4 April 2023, fending off bids by Poland, France and a joint bid of four Nordic nations; Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Who are the 16 nations taking part?

There are 16 nations competing at this year's Women's Euro 2025 including the top 10 ranked teams in Europe. All nations apart from the host nation Switzerland had to come through qualifying.

Of the 16 teams taking part at this year's tournament, 14 had taken part in UEFA Women's Euro 2022. Poland and Wales will be making their first appearance in a major finals tournament.

Nation World Ranking Manager Captain Spain 2 Montserrat Tome Irene Paredes Germany 3 Christian Wuck Giulla Gwinn England 5 Sarina Wiegman Leah Williamson Sweden 6 Peter Gerthardsson Magdalena Eriksson France 10 Laurent Bonadei Griedge Mbock Bathy Netherlands 11 Andries Jonker Sherida Spitse Denmark 12 Andree Jeglertz Pernille Harder Italy 13 Andrea Soncin Elena Linari Iceland 14 Thorsteinn Halldorsson Glodis Perla Viggosdottir Norway 16 Gemma Grainger Aga Hegerberg Belgium 20 Elisabet Gunnarsdottir Tessa Wullaert Portugal 22 Francisco Neto Dolores Silva Switzerland (H) 23 Pia Sundhage Lia Walti Finland 26 Marko Saloranta Tinja-Riikka Korpela Poland 27 Nina Patalon Ewa Pajor Wales 30 Rhian Wilkinson Angharad James

What is the format for Euro 2025?

For regular football fans, the format for UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is very straightforward, and one that is used in all major international football tournamets.

The 16 natons have been drawn into four different groups as shown below.

Group A Switzerland (H) Norway Iceland Finland Group B Spain Portugal Belgium Italy Group C Germany Poland Denmark Sweden Group D France England Wales Netherlands

Each team will play the other three teams in their group with the top two at the end of the group stage qualifying for the next round.

The eight remaining teams will enter a knock-out stage that consists of four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and one final.

When is it and how can I watch?

UEFA Women's Euro 2025 commences on Wednesday 2 July with the first game of the tournamet, Iceland v Finland, kicking off at 5pm (BST), before host nation Switzerland play Norway at 8pm.

The Group stage runs from 2 July to Sunday 13 July with two games per day taking place during this period. The quarter-finals commence on Wednesday 16 July with one game per day up to and including Saturday 19 July. We then have the semi-finals on the 22 and 23 July with the final game taking place at 5pm on Sunday 27 July.

The great news for football fans is that all 31 games during this year's tournament will be shown live on free-to-air channels BBC or ITV, with the final being shown by both broadcasters

As we know the dates and times for all 24 group games, below is a table showing which broadcaster will be showing them.

Date Kick-Off (BST) Game Broadcaster 2 July 5pm Iceland v Finland ITV1 2 July 8pm Switzerland v Norway BBC1 3 July 5pm Belgium v Italy BBC2 3 July 8pm Spain v Portugal ITV1 4 July 5pm Denmark v Sweden ITV1 4 July 8pm Germany v Portugal ITV 5 July 5pm Wales v Netherland BBC1 5 July 8pm France v England ITV1 6 July 5pm Norway v Finland BBC2 6 July 8pm Switzerland v Iceland ITV 7 July 5pm Spain v Belgium ITV 7 July 8pm Portugal v Italy ITV 8 July 5pm Germany v Denmark BBC2 8 July 8pm Poland v Sweden BBC1 9 July 5pm England v Netherlands BBC1 9 July 8pm France v Wales ITV 10 July 8pm Finland v Switzerland BBC1 10 July 8pm Norway v Iceland BBC iPlayer 11 July 8pm Italy v Spain BBC1 11 July 8pm Portugal v Belgium BBC iPlayer 12 July 8pm Sweden v Germany ITV 12 July 8pm Poland v Denmark ITV 13 July 8pm England v Wales ITV1 13 July 8pm Netherlands v France ITV

*Please Note: ITV are yet to confirm which channel (ITV1,2,3,4 or ITVX) some of their games will be shown on.

Where are the games taking place?

A total of eight stadiums across eight different cities in Switzerland will be used for this year's UEFA Women's Euro 2025 with the 35,689 capacity St. Jakob-Park in Basel hosting the final on Sunday 27 July.

Stadium City Capacity St. Jakob-Park Basel 35,689 Stadion Wankdorf Bern 32,997 Stade de Geneve Geneva 30,950 Stadion Letzigrund Zurich 24,186 Arena St. Gallen St. Gallen 18,251 Allmond Stadion Luzern Lucerne 16,496 Arena Thun Thun 10,187 Stade de Tourbillon Sion 9,570

Who do England and Wales play?

Defending champions England, and tournament debutants Wales, will represent the home nations at this year's finals, but unfortunately they have been drawn in the same group meaning they will play each other as well as the other two nations in Group D, France and Netherlands.

Group D - England

- v France, 8pm Saturday 5 July, Stadion Letzigrund

- v Netherlands, 5pm Wednesday 9 July, Stadion Letzigrund

- v Wales, 8pm Sunday 13 July, Arena St. Gallen

Group D - Wales

- v Netherlands, 5pm Saturday 5 July, Allmend Stadion Luzern

- v France, 8pm Wednesday 9 July, Stadion Letzigrund

- v England, 8pm Sunday 13 July, Arena St. Gallen

Potential route to final for England

As defending champions and one of the tournament favourites, England are expected to go deep in this year's UEFA Women's Euro 2025, but there are dangers whichever half of the draw they enter should they qualify as one of the top two teams in Group D.

That's because the Lionesses will play one of the top two teams in Group C in the quarter-final, and if that group goes to form then it will be Germany or Sweden - ranked no.3 and no.6 in the world respectively - next up for England. And looking further ahead, the world's second best team, Spain, await in the semi-final or final should England get that far.

Potential route to final should England top Group D

*based on Groups A, B and C finishing in the FIFA Women's World Rankings order

- Quarter-Final: Sweden

- Semi-Final: Spain

- Final: Germany

Potential route to final should England finish runner-up in Group D

*based on Groups A, B and C finishing in the FIFA Women's World Rankings order

- Quarter-Final: Germany

- Semi-Final: Italy

- Final: Spain

Are there any betting odds?

Yes, Betfair has a wide rang of betting odds both on the Exchange and on the Sportsbook, including popular markets like Tournament Winner, Group Winner and To Reach the Final.

Below you can see all four groups in full with betting odds displayed for specific markets

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Spain are favourites, have they won it before?

No. Incredibly, 2/13.00 tournament favourites Spain have never won the European Women's Championship, though they've only participated in the finals on four occasions with their best outcome being a third-place finish in 1997.

However, Spain are a much improved team in recent years and beat some of the best teams in Europe on route to winning the 2024 Nations League, this coming 12 months after they became world champions by winning the 2023 World Cup. They are up to second in the FIFA World Rankings and are most certainly the team to beat at EURO Women's Euro 2025.

The most successful nation in the tournament is, by some distance, Germany, who, amazingly, have won the tournament on eight occassions including an incredible six tournaments on the spin from 1995 to 2013.

*only clubs participating at this year's tournament listed below. Clubs participating this year that are not listed have never won or finished as runner-up at a European Women's Championship.

Club Titles Runners-up Years Won Years RU Germany 8 1 1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013 2022 Norway 2 4 1987, 1993 1989, 1991, 2005, 2013 Sweden 1 3 1984 1987, 1995, 2001 England 1 2 2022 1984, 2009 Netherlands 1 - 2017 - Italy - 2 - 1993, 1997 Denmark - 1 - 2017

Which teams are in form?

There are plenty of teams in form ahead of UEFA Women's Euro 2025 commencing, most notably France who have won their last six games.

Spain and Germany also arrive in great form having won five games on the spin and scoring plenty of goals in the process, the latter scoring a very impressive 26 goals in that period with just four coneded.

England, slightly worryingly, have lost two of their last three, and although one of those defeats was to tournament favourites Spain, a 3-2 defeat to Euro 2025 outsiders Belgium will have produced some cause for concern.

And it may be worth checking out the form of 200/1201.00 tournament outsiders Poland. True, they were in a weak Nations League group, but they've surely gained a lot of confidence by winning five and drawing one of their last six games, scoring a very impressive 18 goals in the process while conceding just two!

Below is a six-game form guide for all 16 teams, including number of goals scored and conceded in that time, and the good news is that there are only a handful of 'friendly' games in this form guide with most teams having five competitive games, courtesy of the UEFA Nations League, among their recent results.

Key:

✅ - Won

❌ - Lost

🤝 - Drew

*Most recent result to the left

Team To Win Euro 25 Six-game Form Goals For Goals Against Spain 2/1 3.00 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ 21 6 England 3/1 4.00 ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ 🤝 16 6 France 9/2 5.50 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 18 2 Germany 5/1 6.00 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 🤝 26 4 Sweden 14/1 15.00 ✅ ✅ 🤝 🤝 ✅ 🤝 13 5 Netherlands 16/1 17.00 ✅ 🤝 ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ 11 10 Denmark 20/1 21.00 ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ 8 13 Italy 25/1 26.00 ✅ 🤝 ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ 11 7 Norway 25/1 26.00 ❌ ✅ 🤝 ❌ 🤝 ✅ 4 6 Switzerland 25/1 26.00 ✅ ❌ ❌ 🤝 ❌ ❌ 8 13 Iceland 40/1 41.00 ❌ 🤝 🤝 🤝 ❌ 🤝 6 9 Portugal 50/1 51.00 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ 🤝 5 21 Belgium 66/1 67.00 ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ 9 17 Finland 100/1 101.00 ❌ 🤝 ✅ ✅ 🤝 ✅ 9 3 Poland 200/1 201.00 ✅ ✅ ✅ 🤝 ✅ ✅ 18 2 Wales 200/1 201.00 ❌ ❌ 🤝 ❌ 🤝 ❌ 4 10

*Sig-game form is up to and including games played on Saturday 28 June. Only England have a game to play (v Jamaica on Sunday 29 June) before the tournament commences.

