Euro 2025 Day Two Tipsheet: Back Spain star to score and goals in Belgium v Italy

Spain v Portugal - Arsenal star to shine



Thursday 03 July, 20:00

Live on ITV1

As I've written in my Euro 2025 preview, I'm expecting Spain to live up to their status as favourites, and I believe they'll make a strong start here against Iberian neighbours Portugal. The Portuguese are making their third appearance at a Euros, having squeezed past Czechia in a qualification playoff.

Portugal didn't enjoy their clashes with Spain in the recent Nations League. The world champions demolished them 7-1 in Vigo, and won the reverse 4-2. While Portugal did manage to somehow hold England to a 1-1 draw in the same competition, they were also thrashed 6-0 by the Lionesses in the other fixture.

Long-serving coach Francisco Neto - at the helm for over a decade - deserves massive credit for consistently qualifying for major tournaments, but now it's time to show the team can make an impact beyond a group stage. Sporting speedster Diana Silva is a real threat in attack, but the loss of Kika Nazareth to injury is a major blow.

Spain are too short to back here, but I'm pleasantly surprised to see that we can back Mariona Caldentey to score at 11/102.11. She was simply superb for Arsenal this season, helping them become European champions, and she has scored 29 international goals. The former Barcelona star scored 15 times for the Gunners across the WSL and Champions League, so I'll back her to find the net here.

Belgium v Italy - Goals on the cards with neither team consistent

Thursday 03 July, 17:00

Live on BBC Two

Italy have flattered to deceive at recent major tournaments, exiting the Euros and the World Cup at the group stage. They had some superb friendly results late last year, drawing with Spain and beating Germany, but their Nations League campaign was up and down.

Italy beat Wales home and away, held Sweden to a draw and won 3-0 in Denmark. However, they also lost at home to Denmark and were edged out 3-2 in Sweden, so it was a mixed picture.

Belgium recently made the bold decision to fire long-serving coach Ives Serneels, and Icelandic coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir has come in. She was previously in charge of Iceland's U21 side, and was an assistant coach for the seniors.

Belgium have beaten Portugal and England in the Nations League since the change of coach, but they lost four of their six games in that competition, highlighting their lack of consistency. They are better in attack than they are defensively, and veteran striker Tessa Wullaert is still delivering, with an international tally of 93 goals in 146 caps.

I'll back Both Teams To Score and Italy's Cristiana Girelli to have a shot on target at evens on the Bet Builder. Girelli averages a goal every other game at international level, and she just rattled in 19 league goals for Juventus in the season just gone. If Girelli doesn't start, an alternative selection of Martina Piemonte (a prolific scorer for Lazio) gives you a price of 1.9420/21.