Women's Euro 2025: Back Spain for glory and Mead to fire for England

Spain are worthy Euros 2025 favourites

One of the fascinating things about this European Championship is that every big hitter has a flaw or two that you can pick at, but the team with the fewest flaws is Spain, and that's why they are the 2.8415/8 favourites to win the tournament on the Betfair Exchange. The world champions have a deep squad and a set of players who are proven winners at international and club level.

As regular watchers of Spain will know, it's been a rocky road off the field. Disgraced ex-federation president Luis Rubiales has been dismissed and found guilty of kissing player Jenni Hermoso against her will in front of the world following the World Cup final win over England, and deeply unpopular coach Jorge Vilda has also left.

Current coach Montse Tomé is Vilda's former-assistant, and while she has tried to distance herself from the old regime, there is a sense she is not universally trusted by her players.

However, if this talented group can win the World Cup under Vilda, they can become European champions under Tomé. There are concerns over star midfielder Aitana after a bout of viral meningitis, but a straightforward-looking group stage should allow the Barcelona schemer to be eased in gently.

Elsehwhere, Alexia Putellas is fully up to speed after her injury problems, Mariona Caldentey was exceptional for Arsenal in their successful Champions League campaign, and Patri Guijarro is an outstanding defensive midfielder. There is quality everywhere you look in this squad, and the goals are shared around.

Spain should cruise through a group that includes Belgium, Italy and Portugal, and then they would face the runners-up from Group B, who will probably be Iceland or the hosts Switzerland.

Recommended Bet Back Spain to win Euro 2025 @ EXC 2.84

England are contenders but face tough group

As defending champions and World Cup finalists, England are worthy of huge respect. Coach Sarina Wiegman has reached the final of the last four major tournaments she's been involved in with the Lionesses and her native Netherlands, which is a phenomenal record.

However, England did have some careless performances in the Nations League, losing to Belgium and drawing with Portugal, and they also lost 2-1 to Spain in the same competition. The withdrawal of hugely experienced performers like Millie Bright, Fran Kirby and Mary Earps has removed a lot of tournament knowhow from the group.

There is still a huge amount of talent in the squad, and Champions League-winning Arsenal captain Leah Williamson is a terrific leader from centre-back. Beth Mead, Lauren James, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Aggie Beever-Jones provide an embarrassment of riches in attacking positions.

England will have to be on their toes from the get-go, as they are in a tough group. Wales are the outsiders but deserve their spot, and the presence of giants France and the Netherlands mean at least one big hitter is going to be dumped out in the group stage.

On that basis alone, I can't back England as tournament winners, but I have found a pro-Lionesses bet. Beth Mead delivered six goals and five assists at the last Euros, she has rattled in 36 goals in 68 caps and scored in three of her last five England games.

I'll back Mead to score twice or more in the tournament at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Beth Mead to score 2+ goals at Euro 2025 @ SBK 6/4

Can Norway finally get it right?

I've written about Norway in my Day One tipsheet, and I just feel like they have an opportunity to finally bring all that talent to bear. They have a winnable group featuring Iceland, Finland and the hosts Switzerland, and then they would probably face whoever finishes second in Spain's group.

I'll back Norway to win Group A at 10/111.91, and if you back them now at 40.039/1 to win the tournament, their potential route to the semis should see that price tumble for at least a nice trade.