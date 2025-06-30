UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Back goals for Russo, Mead and more England specials

The Women's European Championships 2025 start on Wednesday (2 July) and, ahead of England's opening match against France this Saturday, Betfair launched an exciting range of specials markets for punters looking to bet on Sarina Wiegman's team.

England are the defending champions in Switzerland and, as 3/14.00 second favourites, should be contenders to bring home the trophy again. World champions Spain 2/13.00 are the only team shorter than England in the outright winner market.

You can read previews of each England Women's match at the Euros on Betting.Betfair as our experts find the best betting angles. An opening Group D clash with France will not be an easy start and the Lionesses are odds-against favourites at 5/42.25 to start with a win.

Russo leads list of England Women's specials bets

If England are to retain their title their forward Alessia Russo will be a key player. The Arsenal star was a brilliant impact substitute for England three years ago. Her four goals included her backheeled goal of the tournament against Sweden.

Now she takes centre-stage for England and is 10/111.91 to score two or more in Switzerland. If you are looking for longer odds than 3/14.00 on Russo to score three or more may sound appealing.

And if you think she can equal or better her four from the last campaign then you should take the 9/110.00 on offer now.

Russo is 7/18.00, meanwhile, in the tournament top goalscorer market in which Spain's Esther Gonzalez is the favourite at 7/24.50.

All England specials goals bets include those scored in extra-time but exclude penalty shootouts.

Other individual player prices include Ella Toone and Georgia Stanway both 10/111.91 to score in Switzerland, while Beth Mead is 6/42.50 to score two or more. Chloe Kelly, who scored the winner for England in the final last time, is evens to get another tournament goal.

How many goals will England Women's score at Euro 2025?

England walloped Jamaica 7-0 in their final friendly before the Euros. They will meet tougher opposition in Switzerland but it is worth noting that when England win they do so emphatically.

For example, they lost 2-1 to Spain this month in the Nations League but prior to that beat Portugal 6-0. In April, England were beaten 3-2 by Belgium but a few days before that beat the same team 5-0. There are goals in this England team.

How many will they score in Switzerland? They scored 22 en route to glory in 2022 and it goes without saying that the longer they are in tournament the more goals they should score.

They are 5/16.00 to score 12 or more and, if you believe they are worthy second favourities, that might not be a bad price. For 15 or more scored you can get 28/129.00.

This is just a sample of the England special bets on offer so, for more player and team options, check out the full range of markets.