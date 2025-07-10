FIFA Club World Cup 25 Live Updates: PSG to meet Chelsea after thrashing Real Madrid

Get all the latest news and odds movements in our CWC Live Blog

Paris SG 1/4 1.25 favourites to win the tournament on Sunday

Chelsea 9/4 3.25 to lift the trophy and 4/1 5.00 to beat PSG in 90 minutes

09:40 - July 10: PSG odds-on to win fifth title of the season

Paris-SG will play Chelsea in Sunday's FIFA Club World Cup 25 final after the Champions League winners dismantled Spanish giants Real Madrid in New Jersey on Wednesday evening.

The French side beat the five-time Club World Cup winners in a scintillating display that saw them lead 3-0 at the interval before a late second half goal saw Luis Enrique's men run out 4-0 winners.

PSG are red hot favourites to lift the trophy on Sunday, available to back at 1/41.25 in the Outright Winner market, which includes any method of victory (normal time, extra time or penalties). Chelsea are the outsiders at 9/43.25.

PSG have undoubtedly enjoyed their best ever season, winning the French Cup, the French Super Cup, Ligue 1 and of course their first ever Champions League. Victory on Sunday will complete a faultless season for Enrique's men, meaning a fifth piece of silverware from the five competitions they were entered in.

In the Match Odds market, PSG can be backed at 4/71.57 with Chelsea at 4/15.00 and the Draw at 16/54.20.

We will have a full preview of the game, including Build Ups tips, from 9am on Saturday morning.

14:00 - July 9: Chelsea beat Fluminense to reach final

Chelsea are 6/42.50 to win the Club World Cup after they beat Fluminense to reach the final of the tournament in the USA.

Joao Pedro scored both the goals - one in each half - for his new club as they beat the Brazilian side 2-0 to set up a date on Sunday with one of European football's biggest powers.

It was the Brazilian's full debut for Chelsea after signing from Brighton last week and he was making it against one of his former-clubs.

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain play Real Madrid tonight in the second semi-final and our previewer fancies the French side to win.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was delighted with his team's progress. They ended the Premier League season strongly, finishing fourth, and won the Europa Conference League. Now they have the chance to claim a second piece of silverware of the summer which would legtimately make them world champions.

Chelsea have won 13 of their last 15 matches in all competitions, losing only to Newcastle and Flamengo (both times finishing with 10 players).



Are the Blues serious challengers in 2025/26? pic.twitter.com/P2DcN5CVks -- Betfair (@Betfair) July 8, 2025

Their form in the US, and the money they have spent on players such as Pedro and Liam Delap, has fans dreaming of a potential Premier League title challenge in 2025/26.

Chelsea have not won the Premier League since 2017 when Antonio Conte was in charge. Maresca treated the Europa Conference League as a foundation for success and said he wanted his team to make winning a habit.

He will be delighted to see them doing that at the Club World Cup and putting themselves within one victory of another piece of silverware. They will be underdogs in the final, regardless of whether they play PSG or Madrid, but there is such momentum about this Blues team that they won't mind that.

11:20 - July 6: PSG favs for title as semi-final line-up confirmed

Paris SG are the 11/82.38 favourites to win the Club World Cup after a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich on Saturday evening saw them reach the semi-finals.

After a goalless first half - in which Bayern attacker Jamal Musiala suffered a fractured fibula - PSG had to wait until the 78th minute to take the lead, Desire Doue firing home a low shot into the corner of the net from just outside the box.

And despite being down to nine men after Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez were shown straight red cards, the Champions League winners wrapped up the victory when Ousmane Dembele fired home in injury time.

PSG will face Real Madrid in the semi-final after the Spanish giants saw off a late fightback from Borussia Dortmund to win 3-2 in the remaining quarter-final match. Real are the 7/42.75 second favourites to lift the trophy on Sunday 13 July, just ahead of Chelsea at 11/43.75 and outsiders Fluminense at 11/112.00.

Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia scored his fourth goal of the tournament in Saturday's semi-final win and the 21-year-old is now the 1/12.00 favourite to win the Golden Boot.

Confirmed Semi-Final games (kick-off is UK time):

Tuesday

- Fluminense v Chelsea (8pm)

Wednesday

- PSG v Real Madrid (8pm)

10:30 - July 5: Chelsea set up semi final clash with Fluminense

Chelsea have shortened to 9/43.25 to win the Club World Cup after beating Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 in their quarter-final clash, and they will now meet another Brazilian outfit, Fluminense, in Tuesday's semi-final.

The Blues went ahead in the 16th minute when Cole Palmer slotted home from a Trevor Chalobah pass, but shortly after the interval Palmeiras attacker Estevao, who incredibly is set to join Chelsea after the tournament in a deal that could be worth in excess of £50m, equalised for the underdogs.

But as the game edged towards extra time, Malo Gusto's cross deflected off defender Giay Agustin and into his own goal to the despair of Palmeiras fans, and to the joy of the Chelsea contingent.

The Blues are 4/71.57 in the Match Odds market to beat Fluminense on Tuesday, the Brazilian side knocking out Al Hilal by a scoreline of 2-1 on Friday evening. Fluminense can be backed at 5/16.00 with the Draw priced at 11/43.75.

We will have a full preview of the first semi-final on Monday morning.

10:30 - July 2: Real Madrid and Dortmund complete quarter-final line-up

Real Madrid are the 11/43.75 second favourites to win the Club World Cup after a narrow 1-0 win over Juventus saw them reach the quarter-finals.

New signing Trent Alexander-Arnold got his first assist for Real, crossing superbly for Gonzalo Garcia to head home the only goal of the game in the 54th minute.

A few hours later Borussia Dortmund became the last team to reach the quarter-finals thanks to a 2-1 win over Mexican side Monterrey. The Bundesliga outfit can be backed at 16/117.00 to lift the trophy, behind PSG at 9/43.25, Real Madrid, Chelsea at 4/15.00 and Bayern Munich at 6/17.00.

Confirmed Quarter-Final games (kick-off is UK time):

Friday

- Fluminense v Al Hilal (8pm)

Saturday

- Palmeiras v Chelsea (2am)

- PSG v Bayern Munich (5pm)

- Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund (9pm)

11:00 - July 1: City crash out to Al Hilal, PSG the 2/1 3.00 favourites

Manchester City are out of the Club World Cup after suffering a huge upset defeat to Al Hilal.

Defeat for the Premier League side leaves Paris St Germain back as the favourites to win the tournament at 2/13.00. Chelsea are 4/15.00 with Real Madrid 11/26.50.

City, who went off as 1/51.20 favourites to win the last 16 fixture, had gone ahead against Al Hilal and touched low odds of 1.051/20 in-play on the Betfair Exchange.

But in a rollercoaster game that finished 2-2 after 90 minutes the two teams traded goals and it was the Saudi side who edged out their illustrious opponents with Marcos Leonardo scoring a 112th minute winner.

Man City crashed out of #FIFAClubWorldCup2025 overnight



Matched at 1.05 to qualify against Al-Hilal, only to lose 4-3 AET... pic.twitter.com/R4zkmAQG4Q -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) July 1, 2025

09:30 - June 29: Chelsea win in extra-time to set up QF clash with Palmeiras

Chelsea have shortened to 15/28.50 to win the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Benfica in extra-time after a dramatic night in Charlotte which included a 95th minute equaliser and a two-hour storm delay.

After a cagey first half the Blues broke the deadlock midway through the second half when Reece James brilliantly scored a near-post free kick.

But with just four minutes remaining the teams were taken off the pitch because of the threat of a thunderstorm, and when they returned nearly two hours later Benfica equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time thanks to Angel di Maria's converted penalty.

Benfica substitute Gianluca Prestianni was dismissed just two minutes into extra-time for a second bookable offence and Enzo Maresca's men made their one-man advantage pay, scoring three late goals through Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to set up a quarter-final clash with Brazilian side Palmeiras on Saturday 5 July at 2am (UK time).

Meanwhile, at the head of the outright winner market Manchester City have been clipped into 5/23.50 favourites ahead of PSG - who face Inter Miami at 5pm today - at 10/34.33.

09:20 - June 27: Al Hilal next for new tournament favs Man City

Manchester City are the new favourites at 11/43.75 to win the FIFA Club World Cup after a dominat 5-2 win over Juventus saw them finish top of group G with a flawless record of three wins from three games.

City boss Pep Guardiola described the victory - in which Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Savinho all got on the scoresheet - as one of his team's best wins in a long time, saying after the game, "It has been a long, long time since we had a performance like this on and off the ball.

"This is just one game, but I think the players felt again what it was like to be a good team. The belief always comes from your performances, not your past."

City will now play Group H runners-up Al Hilal in the Round of 16, the game commencing at 2am UK time on Tuesday morning. The Citizens can be backed at 1/41.25 to win the game in 90 minutes.

Real Madrid also shortened in the outright market and can now be backed at 5/16.00 to win the tournament after a smooth 3-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg. The La Liga side will face Juventus in the next round.

Confirmed Round of 16 games (kick-off is UK time):

Saturday

- Palmeiras v Botafogo (5pm)

- Benfica v Chelsea (8pm)

Sunday

- PSG v Inter Miami (5pm)

- Flamengo v Bayern Munich (8pm)

Monday

- Inter Milan v Fluminense (8pm)

Tuesday

- Man City v Al Hilal (2am)

- Real Madrid v Juventus (8pm)

Wednesday

- Borussia Dortmund v Monterrey (2am)

11:20 - June 25: Chelsea to meet Benfica in Round of 16

Chelsea have shortened from 22/123.00 to 12/113.00 to win the FIFA Club World Cup afer a 3-0 win over ES Tunis on Wednesday morning saw them qualify for the Round of 16 by finishing second in Group D.

And with that comes better news, as they have avoided Bayern Munich in the next round, and will instead play Group C winners Benfica on Saturday (21:00 kick-off for UK viewers).

However, Enzo Maresca's men will have to be at their best to get the better of the 38-time Portuguese title winners who topped Group C thanks to a 1-0 win over a much-changed Bayern Munich team on Tuesday night. Chelsea are 1/12.00 favourites to win the game, with Benfica available to back at 13/53.60.

The Blues are 4/91.44 in the To Reach the Quarter Finals market with Benfica available at 8/52.60

15:30 - June 24: Messi v PSG in last 16 of Club World Cup

Lionel Messi made a date with his old club Paris Saint-Germain as his Inter Miami side reached the last 16 of the Club World Cup.

Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Palmeiras to reach the knockout stages, while PSG were 2-0 winners against Seattle Sounders.

The French side, who won the Champions League last month, are the 5/23.50 favourites in the Betfair outright winner market on the competition in the US.

Inter Miami are 50/151.00 outsiders to win the Club World Cup. The French side will be firm favourites to win the last-16 tie.

Messi spent two seasons at PSG before leaving in the summer of 2023. He failed to inspire the club to the Champions League glory they craved and, at one point in his final season, was booed by PSG fans.

As one of the greatest players of all time, Messi, at 38, has nothing to prove to anyone. But he may still relish the chance to take on his former-club. They are managed by Luis Enrique with whom Messi worked at Barcelona.

The chance to see Messi taking on top European opposition is exactly what FIFA would have wanted for the Club World Cup. The match kicks off at 17:00 UK time on Sunday (29 June).

10:30 - June 23: Man City 9/2 after reaching last 16

Manchester City are 9/25.50 to win the Club World Cup after qualifying for the tournament's last 16 with a 6-0 win over Al Ain.

Pep Guardiola's men scored three in each-half with ilkay Gundogan hitting a brace and a Erling Haaland penalty among the goals.

City will play Juventus on Thursday in a game that will decide who tops Group G. That could be important because it is likely to determine which team avoids Real Madrid in the second round.

The Spaniards were also in action on Sunday, beating Pachuca 3-1, thanks in part to a goal from Jude Bellingham. It was Madrid's first win under new manager Xabi Alonso after they began with a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal.

Los Blancos' final group game will be against RB Salzburg on Friday. Both teams are on four points in Group H, with Madrid top on goal difference.

Real Madrid are 11/26.50 to win the Club World Cup in a market that is topped by Paris Saint-Germain 3/14.00.

To Win FIFA Club World Cup 25:

- PSG 3/14.00

- Manchester City 9/25.50

- Bayern Munich 5/16.00

- Real Madrid 11/26.50

- Flamengo 14/115.00

- Palmeiras 20/121.00

- Juventus 20/121.00

- Chelsea 25/126.00

10:00 - June 21: Flamengo give Chelsea the Blues

Chelsea have drifted out to 22/123.00 to win the Club World Cup after they were soundly beaten by Brazilian side Flamengo on Friday evening.

Enzo Maresca's men went ahead early thanks to Pedro Neto's second goal of the tournament, but three second half goals from Bruno Henrique, Danilo and Wallace Yan secured the 3-1 victory for Flamengo, who went top of the group with the win with a maximum six points from two games played.

To compound Chelsea's misery, striker Nicolas Jackson was shown a straight red card for an ugly challenge midway through the second half and will now miss the Blues' final Group D game against ES Tunis on Wednesday, a game in which they need to avoid defeat to qualify for the Round of 16.

Elsewhere Bayern Munich are the first club through to the knockout stage thanks to a 2-1 win over Boca Juniors, Harry Kane both scoring and assisting in the victory.

To Win FIFA Club World Cup 25:

- PSG 3/14.00

- Manchester City 9/25.50

- Bayern Munich 5/16.00

- Real Madrid 11/26.50

- Flamengo 16/117.00

- Palmeiras 20/121.00

- Chelsea 22/123.00

- BAR 25/126.00



10:00 - June 20: Botafogo stun Champions League winners

PSG remain the 3/14.00 favourites to win the Club World Cup despite falling to a 1-0 defeat to Brazilian side Botafogo on Friday morning.

The French champions and Champions League winners were long odds-on to win the game, but an Igor Jesus goal in the 36th minute was enough to see the reigning Copa Libertadores champions emerge victorious.

The result means that Botafogo will qualify for the Round of 16 if they avoid defeat in their final group game against Atletico Madrid, however, a defeat, and a win for PSG over Seattle Sounders, will mean that three teams in Group B will have six points with all three having defeated one of the other two, meaning qualification becomes complicated.

If Botafogo do avoid defeat and top Group B then they will play the runners-up from Group A in the Round of 16, likely to be Inter Miami FC or another Brazilian side in Palmeiras. Interestingly, those two teams meet each other in the final group game and a draw will see both teams qualify. You can back the draw at 7/52.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

11:00 - June 17: Blues get the three points in low-scoring win

Chelsea are 9/110.00 fifth favourites to win FIFA Club World Cup 25 after a largely unimpressive 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC on Monday evening.

The game made the headlines not for the action on the pitch, but for the large areas of empty seats. It was estimated that just shy of 50,000 tickets for the game went unsold with the official attendance being 22,137 in a stadium that has a capacity of over 71,000.

Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez scored in each half to secure the victory but Los Angeles wasted a plethora of chances to equalise in the second half, though Blues boss Enzo Maresca was satisfied with the win and hinted that the lack of atmosphere was partly to blame for Chelsea's performance.

The Blues are now 1/51.20 to win Group D with their game against Flamengo on Friday looking likely to be the group decider after the Brazilian side also opened their campaign with a 2-0 win.

14:00 - June 16: PSG 10/3 4.33 favourites after impressive win

Paris Saint-Germain are the new 10/34.33 tournament favourites to win the FIFA Club World Cup after they thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their Group B opener on Sunday evening.

The French giants, who have had a wonderful season to date, winning their first ever Champions League trophy to go with French Ligue 1 and Cup titles, were in excellent form in what was expected to be a close game against Atletico, with goals from Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-In wrapping up the impressive win.

Star of the show in front of the 80,619-strong crowd was Portugal international midfielder Vitinha who controlled the midfield and scored an excellent goal, driving forward and placing the ball past Jan Oblak.

PSG were as big as 12/113.00 when the FIFA World Club Cup 25 market opened in December 2024, but becaue of their excellent form this season they shortened to just 5/16.00 beofre the tournament commenced.

09:00 - June 16: Musiala 11/2 6.50 fav to be top scorer after second half hat-trick

Jamal Musiala has jumped to the head of the FIFA World Club Cup 25 Top Goalscorer market after he came on as a second-half substitute to score a hat-trick in Bayern Munich' 10-0 romp over Auckland City on Sunday evening.

It was a completely dominant performance by the Bundesliga champions, and Musiala, who missed Bayern's last six games of the season due to a hamstring injury, looked in top form as he scored three well-taken goals against the tournament minnows.

Incredibly, Harry Kane failed to register a single goal contribution in the victory with the star striker playing around 60 minutes with Bayern 6-0 up at the time he was substituted. The England international is out to 14/115.00 to be the tournament's top goalscorer.

Bayern Munich shortened slightly in the Winner market, coming in from 13/27.50 to 6/17.00 following the tournament record high victory.

