PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11

Inter Miami came through soft group - things get harder now

PSG likely to dominate shots count based on averages

FIFA Club World Cup live updates

PSG v Inter Miami

Sunday 29 June, 17:00

Live on DAZN

Not many will have had Inter Miami as a potential last 16 outfit at the start of the Club World Cup but this is Lionel Messi we're talking about. Messi's teams have progressed in all 33 group stages they've appeared in over his career (club and country). Simply remarkable.

The market is expecting the Messi train to hit the bumpers here though. After what was a very soft group in terms of European opposition in Porto, things are about to get furiously more difficult with the Champions of Europe snarling at them in the opposite corner.

Despite suffering a surprise defeat in their group to Botafogo, PSG can still be backed at 4.3100/30 on the Betfair Exchange to win this tournament and are 1.222/9 to come through this tie with the MLS outfit.

Miami lost the expected goals battle in all three of their group games to an aggregate of 2.57-4.58.

They are a moments team - as shown by the big goals scored by Luis Suarez and Messi at this tournament. Even in terms of MLS teams, their overall process in terms of underlying data behind the results is ropey with a 1.43 expected goals against return really worrying when it comes to assessing their chances against the best team in Europe.

The punting strategy must be to find some pro-PSG angles at backable prices.

Line up those shots! PSG to pepper Miami goal

PSG are such a shots heavy team.

They averaged an incredible 18.6 shots per 90 minutes in their victorious Champions League campaign - a number only bettered by Bayern Munich.

A whopping 6.9 of those shots averaged out to hit the target too. They truly are a relentless attacking team capable of creating so many openings, as Inter Milan found out in what was the most one-sided Champions League final for many a year.

It doesn't matter who the opposition are - they just love to shoot. In all of their matches with Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City in the Champions League they totalled 44 shots on target in those five games to an average of 8.8 shots on target per 90. That's an incredible number.

To post those sorts of numbers against that opposition is very eye catching when considering each team's overall shots on target faced data this season - Man City's was 3.5, Liverpool's 3.8, Villa's 4.1, so to average 8.8 across those fixtures really is quite astonishing.

This makes their shots lines the smart way to get a pro-PSG play backed in our favour. Inter Miami have conceded 12.3 shots per 90 and 4.9 shots on target per 90 in 2025 against what is mostly average MLS opposition so PSG could absolutely hammer past those numbers if they get in the mood.

Palmeiras hit 22 shots vs Miami with seven of those on target.

The shots line set by the Betfair Sportsbook looks achievable based on all the data with 20 or more PSG shots coming in at 10/111.91. That's the starting point for the bet but I wouldn't put people off getting the ladder out and attacking prices right up to 24 or more at 3/14.00.