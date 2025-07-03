Euro 2025 Top Goalscorer: England's Russo 7/1 behind Spain's Gonzalez

Spain's Gonzalez tops goalscorer market at 11/2 6.50

England's Russo comes next at 7/1 8.00

Read the Ultimate Guide to Women's Euro 2025

Favourites Spain and defending champions England are the leading contenders at the Women's Euro 2025 and both teams' strikers will be vital to their respective chances.

The Betfair top goalscorer market, indicates that the form of Spain's Esther Gonzalez and the Lionesses' Alessia Russo will have a big say in the destiny of the trophy.

Will Gonzalez fire Spain to Euro 2025 glory?

Gonzalez is the 11/26.50 favourite to win the Golden Boot in Switzerland. She has been in brilliant form for her US club Gotham FC, scoring 10 in 13 matches this year and she scored four in the Nations League in 2025.

The 32-year-old didn't find the net in either fixture against England - which Spain lost 1-0 and won 2-1 - and she managed only one goal at the Women's World Cup two years ago.

Gonzalez is the focal point of the tournament favourites' attack, and she has been devastating at club level, but there may be better bets further down the market and even in the Spain squad.

Claudia Pina 9/110.00 gets forward from midfield and also scored four goals for Spain in the Nations League this year, including a brace in the 2-1 win over England.

If it is England v Spain in the final then Barcelona's Pina will fancy her chances of making an impact.

Russo 7/1 to be Euro 2025 top goalscorer

Russo made the difference for England from the bench when they won this tournament three years ago. She hit four goals in England's march to glory, including a sumptuous backheel in the semi-final against Sweden.

In Switzerland, the stage is set for her to shine. She is 10/11 to score two or more in Switzerland, while 3/1 on Russo to score three or more may sound appealing, as may the 9/1 on offer for her to score four or more.

Russo, who is 7/18.00 to be the tournament's top scorer, will probably need to get at least as many as she did three years ago if she is to beat the Spanish players mentioned above in the race for the Golden Boot.

Kevin Hatchard expects Beth Mead to be among the goals for England in Switzerland but she is 16/117.00 in the top goalscorer market. The Lionesses, Kevin says, have an embarrassment of riches in attack with Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone and Aggie Beever-Jones providing firepower.

The Lionnesses play France in a tough opening match on Saturday and Les Bleus' winger Sandy Baltimore is expected to be a big goal threat. The Chelsea star is 15/28.50 in the top goalscorer betting.

Norway's Ada Hegerberg is 15/28.50 and Germany's Lea Schuller 8/19.00 completes the list of players price at shorter than 10/111.00.