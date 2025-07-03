Euro 2025 Day Three Tipsheet: Poland can breach German defence

Germany v Poland - Recent clashes lean towards BTTS



Friday 04 July, 20:00

Live on ITV 1

There was a time when Germany completely dominated the European Championship, and they have been crowned as continental champions on an amazing eight occasions. However, the last of those was in 2013, and there are simply no longer the powerhouse they once were.

While they have excellent attacking players in Laura Freigang and Lea Schüller, it's the defensive side of the game that worries me with Christian Wuck's team. Key defensive midfielder Lena Oberdorf is a big miss (she's been out for a year with injury), and battle-hardened centre-backs like Marina Hegering are no longer part of the squad.

Poland have done really well to qualify for their first major tournament, and in Barcelona and former Wolfsburg striker Ewa Pajor they have a truly elite goalscorer. Pajor's international goalscoring record - considering she plays for a pretty limited side - is phenomenal, with 68 goals in 101 caps.

Poland aren't expected to make much of an impact, but I'll go for Both Teams To Score here at a hefty 2.6613/8. Germany's weak link is their defence these days, and in qualifying for this tournament Poland scored home and away against Friday's opponents.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 2.66

Denmark v Sweden - North European clash to strike sparks

Friday 04 July, 17:00

Live on ITV 1

Sweden have been a very consistent side in recent tournaments, but have generally fallen just short, not really challenging to win an actual trophy. The departing coach Peter Gerhardsson hopes to deliver silverware as a parting gift, before he leaves the keys to former Australia boss Tony Gustafsson.

The talent is there: Bayern's Magdalena Eriksson and Nathalie Bjorn of Chelsea are excellent defenders, Hanna Bennison has always been seen as a huge talent waiting to blossom, and the attack features high performers like Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Stina Blackstenius and Kosovare Asllani.

Denmark lost 6-1 to Sweden in the recent Nations League, and also lost 2-1 at home to the same opponents. Forward Pernille Harder is a superb talisman, but it's tough to see the Danes making an impact against the top teams. They lost twice to Spain in qualifying, and have historically had a tough time against Sweden.

I fancy Denmark to contribute to a BTTS bet here at 1.9420/21. That paid out in both of their Nations League meetings, and a BTTS bet has landed in nine of their last 16 internationals.