England v Spain Euro 2025 Final: Basel battle to be tight and tense

England v Spain

Sunday 27 July, 17:00

Live on BBC One and ITV 1

Lionesses have flirted with disaster, but title dream lives on

In tournament football, results are everything, and England have somehow found a way to reach the final of a major tournament for the third time in a row. Their coach Sarina Wiegman has achieved something unprecedented, reaching the final of the last five major tournaments she has entered across her time with the Lionesses and her native Netherlands. She has won both European Championship finals, but lost both World Cup finals.

Wiegman admits that Euro 2025 has produced the craziest matches of her coaching career, and it's hard to disagree. In the quarter-finals England had to come back from 2-0 down against Sweden to eventually force a penalty shootout, and the Scandinavians thrice missed spot-kicks that would have sent England out.

The semi-final against Italy was just as dramatic. England conceded a first-half goal to Barbara Bonansea, and huffed and puffed before exceptional teenage striker Michelle Agyemang fired in a stoppage-time leveller to force extra time. With penalties looming, England supersub Chloe Kelly had a penalty saved, but slotted home the rebound. Kelly, who scored the winner against Germany in the Euro 2022 final, has repeatedly shown her ability to affect games.

We have rarely seen England's best football at this tournament, and they have often harmed their own cause with careless mistakes, but you have to admire the spirit and toughness of this group. Shorn of experienced trio Mary Earps, Millie Bright and Fran Kirby before the tournament, England have leant on the incredible leadership of Lucy Bronze and Leah Williamson, while new heroines like keeper Hannah Hampton and Agyemang have emerged. Arsenal's Agyemang has been a breakout star, despite having a rather modest loan spell at Brighton last season.

England's biggest injury doubt is mercurial winger Lauren James, who came off at half-time against Italy with an ankle problem. The Chelsea star was superb against the Dutch in a must-win group game that England won 4-0, but she has failed to replicate that form since, and Wiegman must decide how effective she can be. Kelly is in line to replace James on the right flank, but Arsenal's Beth Mead is another experienced option.

Elsewhere, Washington Spirit's Esme Morgan could be chosen ahead of Jess Carter at centre-back. Carter had a poor game against Sweden and has been subject to horrific racist abuse on social media, and Morgan deputised superbly against Italy.

Like England, Spain must raise their game

In my pre-tournament preview I tipped the favourites Spain to win Euro 2025, and while they are still on course to do so, they have had a strange campaign. The world champions breezed through the group stage, rattling in 14 goals as they dismissed Portugal, Belgium and Italy. However, the knockout phase has brought about a greater level of anxiety than expected.

In their quarter-final against hosts Switzerland, Spain missed two penalties in a rather ragged display, and they had long stretches where they struggled to create quality chances. Against a toothless Swiss team, Spain were never really in danger, but it was only in the final quarter where they powered through.

The semi-final against a bruised and battered Germany was more alarming. The Spanish rearguard looked vulnerable at times, especially in transition, and keeper Cata Coll kept the world champions in the tournament with a stunning double-save right at the end of normal time.

As has so often been the case for club and country, Aitana Bonmati proved to be the match-winner in the second half of extra-time with a piece of genius. Twice a winner of the Ballon d'Or, the midfield supercomputer spun into space in the penalty area and shaped to cross, only to catch out Germany keeper Ann-Kathrin Berger at her near post. Aitana's heroics are all the more remarkable when you consider she spent the build-up to the tournament in hospital with viral meningitis.

Centre-back Laia Aleixandri is back after suspension, and will probably replace the inexperienced Maria Mendez. Despite Real Madrid winger Athenea playing a Chloe Kelly-style supersub role throughout the tournament, Claudia Pina will probably be chosen ahead of her for the final. Barcelona ace Alexia was superb in the group stage, but missed a penalty against the Swiss and was largely anonymous against Germany, but she'll start again in midfield.

Don't expect final fireworks

England are the last team to beat Spain, as they edged them out 1-0 in the Nations League in February. There was only one goal in the World Cup final between these two, and their meeting in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals was decided in extra time after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

This has become the most fascinating modern rivalry in the women's game, and the two sides know each other very well. I'm pleasantly surprised to see Under 2.5 Goals trading at odds-against here at 2.111/10. That paid out in both semi-finals in this tournament, it's landed in two of the last three Euro finals, and the last two World Cup finals.

