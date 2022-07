England are now just 2.747/4 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Women's Euro 2022 after they recorded a thrilling 2-1 extra-time win over Spain at the Amex Stadium last night.

Stanway stunner sends England through

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses looked to be heading for a disappointing early exit from the competition when trailing the once pre-tournament favourites with just over five minutes of normal time remaining.

But late in the game Ella Toone volleyed home from close range after a flick-on from her Manchester United team-mate Alessia Russo to give the hosts renewed hope in a tie that appeared to be getting away from them.

And just six minutes into extra-time Georgia Stanway produced a moment she will never forget as she collected the ball just beyond the halfway line and drove forward before unleashing an unstoppable 25-yard shot that flew into the top corner of the net, sending the packed crowed into raptures.

England managed the remainder of the game extremely well, failing to concede any clear cut chances to their Spanish opponents, before the final whistle blew, followed by a rendition of the now-adopted England victory anthem Sweet Caroline.

Road to the title

England will play the winners of Friday's third quarter-final, Sweden v Belgium, next Tuesday night at a sell-out Bramall Lane, where they'll be heavy faovurites whoever they face.

Should they win that tie then they will achieve what the Men's team did last year by playing in a Euros final on home soil, that taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 31 July.

Germany face Austria tonight while France will play Netherlands on Saturday night, beofre the two winners of those ties play a semi-final on Wednesday 27 July.

To Win UEFA Women's Euro 2022:

- England 2.747/4

- Germany 3.8514/5

- France 5.39/2

- Sweden 6.86/1

- Netherlands 20.019/1

- Austria 150.0149/1

- Belgium 240.0239/1

*Betfair Exchange odds correct as of 10:00 Thursday 21 July