Group B showdown should entertain

Denmark v Spain

Saturday 16 July, 20:00

Live on BBCi

Spain's performance against Germany on Tuesday night was perhaps typical of what we have often seen from the Iberian nation in recent years at international level. Lots of possession, many delightful moments of skill, an array of brilliant passes, and yet little in the way of end product. Germany soaked up pressure, scored an early Klara Bühl opener through good pressing, and added a second through Alexandra Popp from a set play.

Spain's attacks in their 2-0 defeat broke down against a physically and mentally strong outfit that was incredibly well organised. The pre-competition loss of Jenni Hermoso and Alexia Putellas was keenly felt.

Spain went into this tournament as favourites, but they have dropped to 7.26/1 in the Winner market, and they now know that their route to the final includes a quarter-final against a rampant England. To guarantee that last-eight shot, they must avoid defeat against Denmark. The Danes got themselves back into contention with a 1-0 win over Finland, as Pernille Harder scrambled in a vital second-half winner, and goalkeeper Lene Christensen made a stunning late save.

Spain's Laia Aleixandri is racing to be fit, with Irene Guerrero an option to replace her. Coach Jorge Vilda must decide whether to make a change up front, as Lucia Garcia had an ineffective game against Germany.

Danes can breach Spanish rearguard

The market believes Denmark are going out here, as they are 11.521/2 on the Exchange to get the victory they need to book that quarter-final spot against England. I think they probably will fall short against a technically superior opponent, but they'll go down swinging.

Spain haven't looked sound defensively, and with Pernille Harder and the unpredictable Nadia Nadim in the Danish forward line, I'm happy to back Both Teams To Score here at 2.265/4, as even if Spain take an early lead, the Danes have to keep pushing for the win they need.

Harder grabbed the only goal against Finland, and she is priced at evens just to have a shot on target. Given that the Chelsea forward is the Danes' chief attacking threat, that's a price I'm happy to snap up.

On the Spanish side of things, Manchester United's Ona Battle was a standout at right-back against Germany, and she is 11/2 to pick up an assist. Battle is quick, determined and skilful, which she showed even in defeat on Tuesday.

Germany to stay perfect

Finland v Germany

Saturday 16 July, 20:00

Live on BBC Two

It could hardly have gone better for Germany so far. They thrashed Denmark 4-0 in their opener, and then sucker-punched Spain in a 2-0 defeat. Some of the pre-tournament question marks are being eradicated - goalkeeper Merle Frohms has looked rock-solid, while Bayern centre-back Marina Hegering was truly outstanding against Spain, leading a rearguard that came in for criticism before the tournament started.

At the other end, Germany showed their depth in attack against Spain. Stat striker Lea Schüller missed the game with COVID-19, but the experienced Alexandra Popp scored a vital second, and has now found the net in both games of the tournament. Given how much she has struggled with injuries, it's delightful to see Popp doing so well.

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg must now decide whether to make wholesale changes in a bid to keep players fresh for the quarter-final. Felicitas Rauch and Lena Oberdorf are both suspended, while a persistent hamstring issue will probably see midfielder Lina Magull rested. Schüller is likely to miss out again, but could be back for the quarter-finals.

Finland have perhaps performed a lot better than many expected, having been hurled into what was the traditional "group of death". They scored an early opener against Spain before eventually losing 4-1, and they pushed the Danes all the way. Coach Anna Signeul's side cannot progress, but they feel like they have taken a step forward.

However, Signeul's side has been somewhat weakened here. Anna Westerlund, Tuija Hyyrynen and outstanding goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela are all out with COVID-19, and losing the latter (who is also the captain) is a major blow.

Germany attack can Popp again

As Germany try to build Alexandra Popp back up to full match sharpness after her injury troubles, it would make sense to start the Wolfsburg forward here, You can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Germany to win by two goals or more and Popp to find the net at 1.84/5.