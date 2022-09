Italy 3.052/1 v England 2.6613/8, the Draw 3.259/4

19:45

Live on Channel 4

Alex Boyes says: "England haven't won in Italy since before they ever won the World Cup, last doing so in 1961 thanks to goals from Gerry Hitchens and Jimmy Greaves in a 3-2 win. The same scoreline this time around is 40.039/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

"The last four meetings between the sides, however, have all ended level - including a 0-0 drab draw in June - and we could be in for another tight affair with both managers daring not to lose.

"The Three Lions 2.68/5 are currently the slight favourites to topple the Italians at the San Siro, with the home side available at 2.757/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

"Italy have conceded 13 goals in their last seven matches though, while England have conceded in five of their last nine matches, four of which came in their last such match."

Germany 1.292/7 v Hungary 13.012/1, the Draw 6.611/2

19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Dan Fitch has tips for seven of Friday's Nations League matches so here's one of them:

"Germany had drawn four games in a row, including three in the Nations League, before exploding into life in their last outing with a 5-2 win against Italy. Hungary are the shock leaders of Group A3 after two wins against England (P4 W2 D1 L1).

"The reverse fixture ended 1-1 and with Germany scoring and conceding in each of their last five games, odds of 2.26/5 for both teams to score look way too big."

Tobias Gourlay says: "Gareth Southgate might be grateful that his charges are facing a somewhat experimental Italy side tonight. That's mainly because the Italians failed to qualify for this year's World Cup, so they're reduced to building for the future already.

"Some of Roberto Mancini's changes might also be a response to June's 5-2 thrashing in Germany. On home turf, though, the Azzurri tends to keep things much tighter. They are W3-D5-L1 since the Nations League started in 2018, with 6/9 matches finishing with Under 2.5 Goals.

"England are W3-D3-L3 away from home in this competition, but haven't won on any of their last four road trips (D2-L2). Seven of those nine matches have stayed Under 2.5 Goals - including all of the most recent six.

Bosnia 1.845/6 v Montenegro 5.49/2, the Draw 3.65

19:45

Live on Box Nation

Paul Robinson says: "Bosnia head into this set of Nations League fixtures sitting top of Group B3, having gone unbeaten in their four fixtures to date.

"Manager, Ivaylo Petev, was unable to turnaround their disappointing World Cup Qualifying campaign, but they are heading in the right direction now.

"Montenegro won 0-3 in Romania last time, but prior to that they were held by Bosnia at home, and beaten 2-0 in Finland. They face an uphill battle to get a result in Zenica."