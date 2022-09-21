</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Italy v England: Harry Kane drives this 7/1 Bet Builder
Alexander Boyes
21 September 2022
3:00 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander-boyes/">Alexander Boyes</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-21">21 September 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Italy v England: Harry Kane drives this 7/1 Bet Builder", "name": "Italy v England: Harry Kane drives this 7/1 Bet Builder", "description": " The Three Lions travel to Italy for a must-win UEFA Nations League game The Italians, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, are out of form themselves wi...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/italy-v-england-tips-harry-kane-drives-this-71-bet-builder-200922-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/italy-v-england-tips-harry-kane-drives-this-71-bet-builder-200922-1171.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-21T12:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-21T13:51:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane shadows 2 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " The Three Lions travel to Italy for a must-win UEFA Nations League game The Italians, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, are out of form themselves with just two wins in nine Gareth Southgate has two matches to finalise his 2022 World Cup squad, with England the current [8.2] third favourites to win in Qatar You can get a completely free £2 Bet Builder on Italy v England Three Lions must start to roar While winning the UEFA Nations League isn't paramount, finishing bottom of a four-team group that includes underdogs Hungary wouldn't exactly prime a side for a World Cup tournament. England are winless in all four of their matches so far (D2 L2), one of three nations within the League A bracket yet to taste victory (alongside France and Wales). In their last match, in June, they were humbled 0-4 by Hungary - England's heaviest home defeat in over 90 years - and yes, they were asked to play four times in 10 days after the domestic leagues had ended, but the Hungarians just wanted it more, and looking back, that is not a good look, for any player or team. 1928 - England have lost a home match by 4+ goals for the first since March 1928, when they lost 5-1 to Scotland. Staggering. pic.twitter.com/42wgHfQP4D -- OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2022 Three months on, and little over a month away from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Three Lions must bounce back this week with an aggressive plan to re-build what Gareth Southgate has implemented since taking charge in 2016; a winning mentality, a tournament focused mindset and a clinical nature to their performances. After all, only Belgium (10) have won more matches than England (8) across the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020. They can - and have - gone all the way at major tournaments under Southgate, and this week feels decisive to show they can do so once again. Mancini in trouble? Reading Mancini in trouble might make you laugh at first, after all, he steered Italy to the EURO 2020 title to claim their first major trophy since 2006, only 14 months ago. However, since then, plenty of sides have done the job on the Italians, most notably North Macedonia back in March to dump Mancini's men out of 2022 World Cup qualifying. In fact, since lifting the Jules Rimet trophy in 2006, Italy haven't progressed further than the group stage (2010, 2014), while they have now failed to qualify for each of the last two World Cup tournaments altogether (2018, 2022). Opta tells us that Italy have managed to win just two of their last nine games too (D4 L3), shipping five times against Germany most recently - the first time they've conceded five in a match since 1957 against Yugoslavia. England may have one eye on the bigger prize that's on offer after this week, but equally, Roberto Mancini knows he could be in big trouble if his side's current form continues. BTTS at San Siro England haven't won in Italy since before they ever won the World Cup, last doing so in 1961 thanks to goals from Gerry Hitchens and Jimmy Greaves in a 3-2 win. The same scoreline this time around is [40.0] on the Betfair Exchange. Back England to beat Italy 3-2 @ 40.0 The last four meetings between the sides, however, have all ended level - including a 0-0 drab draw in June - and we could be in for another tight affair with both managers daring not to lose. The Three Lions [2.6] are currently the slight favourites to topple the Italians at the San Siro, with the home side available at [2.75] on the Betfair Sportsbook. Italy have conceded 13 goals in their last seven matches though, while England have conceded in five of their last nine matches, four of which came in their last such match. If there is one part of Southgate's squad, and even starting XI that is up for grabs for the World Cup, it is the centre of defence. Whether he goes with his "tried &amp; tested" Stones and Maguire combination or, offers Fikayo Tomori a deserved chance - in his home stadium - I feel there will be some issues in the either rusty or ever-changing England backline. Throw in Serie A's second top goalscorer Ciro Immobile (5) who is sure to start, and any chances England may gift up could be ruthlessly put away. Both teams to score at the San Siro is [1.87]. Kane claims England's opening points A £2 free bet on any Bet Builder is available to Betfair punters for this Italy v England encounter, and that's the angle I am taking here, too. After outlining why I see both teams scoring, either my head or my heart is telling me England will get their first win of this Nations League campaign. They are a side that has proven over an extended period now that they can handle big pressures in big games. Only Erling Haaland (11) has netted more often than Harry Kane in the Premier League this season (6), who because of the Norwegian's blistering form, is quietly going under the radar it feels this season. Let us not forget the England captain is up to third in the all-time rankings in the Premier League (189), while he's now just three behind Wayne Rooney (53) as England's second highest ever goalscorer (50). His motivation to take that mantle from Rooney is forever clear, and for the England side, if he could equal (or break) that record before the showpiece in Qatar, Kane can focus more on leading the Three Lions to glory, and in turn - immortality. The England captain to score anytime, both teams to score and England to win is available at just over [8.0] in a Betfair Bet Builder. Back Kane to score, BTTS &amp; England to win @ 8.0 Should England lose this match, the one positive would be the ability to use the Germany match on Monday as a (final) opportunity to see the fringe players play their way into the final World Cup squad. Players such as Ivan Toney - who is [15.0] to start against Iran on MD1 - Jarrod Bowen [11.0] and even the aforementioned Fikayo Tomori [7.0] will all be looking to make their mark. Head over to the Betting.Betfair site to read more on England's squad thanks to Max Liu and Ste Tudor.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry%20Kane%20shadows%202%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alexander Boyes" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane shadows 2 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane shadows 2 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane shadows 2 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane shadows 2 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="England captain Harry Kane"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Kane has his sights Kane has his sights on Wayne Rooney's England scoring record href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Italy%20v%20England%3A%20Harry%20Kane%20drives%20this%207%2F1%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fuefa-nations-league%2Fitaly-v-england-tips-harry-kane-drives-this-71-bet-builder-200922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fuefa-nations-league%2Fitaly-v-england-tips-harry-kane-drives-this-71-bet-builder-200922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fuefa-nations-league%2Fitaly-v-england-tips-harry-kane-drives-this-71-bet-builder-200922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fuefa-nations-league%2Fitaly-v-england-tips-harry-kane-drives-this-71-bet-builder-200922-1171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fuefa-nations-league%2Fitaly-v-england-tips-harry-kane-drives-this-71-bet-builder-200922-1171.html&text=Italy%20v%20England%3A%20Harry%20Kane%20drives%20this%207%2F1%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><ul> <li>The Three Lions travel to Italy for a must-win UEFA Nations League game</li> <li>The Italians, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, are out of form themselves with just two wins in nine</li> <li>Gareth Southgate has two matches to finalise his 2022 World Cup squad, with England the current <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b> third favourites to win in Qatar</li> <li>You can get a completely free <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-nations-league/italy-v-england/31610807">£2 Bet Builder</a> on Italy v England</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <h2><strong></strong><h2><strong>Three Lions must start to roar</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>While winning the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-nations-league/italy-v-england/31610807">UEFA Nations League</a> isn't paramount, finishing bottom of a four-team group that includes underdogs <strong>Hungary </strong>wouldn't exactly prime a side for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">World Cup</a> tournament.</p><p><strong>England</strong> are winless in all four of their matches so far (D2 L2), one of three nations within the League A bracket yet to taste victory (alongside<strong> France and Wales</strong>).</p><p>In their last match, in June, they were humbled 0-4 by Hungary - England's heaviest home defeat in over <strong>90 years</strong> - and yes, they were asked to play four times in 10 days after the domestic leagues had ended, but the Hungarians just wanted it more, and looking back, that is not a good look, for <strong>any player or team</strong>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">1928 - England have lost a home match by 4+ goals for the first since March 1928, when they lost 5-1 to Scotland. Staggering. <a href="https://t.co/42wgHfQP4D">pic.twitter.com/42wgHfQP4D</a></p> -- OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) <a href="https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1536809401595699204?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 14, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Three months on, and little over a month away from the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/12469077?action=showOutrights">2022 World Cup</a> in Qatar, the Three Lions must bounce back this week with an aggressive plan to re-build what Gareth Southgate has implemented since taking charge in 2016; a<strong> winning</strong> mentality, a tournament focused <strong>mindset</strong> and a <strong>clinical</strong> nature to their performances.</p><blockquote> <p>After all, only <strong>Belgium</strong> (10) have won more matches than <strong>England</strong> (8) across the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.</p> </blockquote><p>They can - and have - gone all the way at major tournaments under <strong>Southgate</strong>, and this week feels decisive to show they can do so once again.</p><p> <iframe width="100%" height="300px" style="border: 0px #FFFFFF none;" src="https://banners.streameye.net/23adb995-c19d-4ff2-b906-e6d484210cf7" name="WC2022" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" marginheight="0px" marginwidth="0px" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Mancini in trouble?

Reading Mancini in trouble might make you laugh at first, after all, he steered Italy to the EURO 2020 title to claim their first major trophy since 2006, only 14 months ago.

However, since then, plenty of sides have done the job on the Italians, most notably North Macedonia back in March to dump Mancini's men out of 2022 World Cup qualifying.

In fact, since lifting the Jules Rimet trophy in 2006, Italy haven't progressed further than the group stage (2010, 2014), while they have now failed to qualify for each of the last two World Cup tournaments altogether (2018, 2022).

Opta tells us that Italy have managed to win just two of their last nine games too (D4 L3), shipping five times against Germany most recently - the first time they've conceded five in a match since 1957 against Yugoslavia.

England may have one eye on the bigger prize that's on offer after this week, but equally, Roberto Mancini knows he could be in big trouble if his side's current form continues.

BTTS at San Siro

England haven't won in Italy since before they ever won the World Cup, last doing so in 1961 thanks to goals from Gerry Hitchens and Jimmy Greaves in a 3-2 win. The same scoreline this time around is 40.039/1 on the Betfair Exchange.

Back England to beat Italy 3-2 @ 40.0

The last four meetings between the sides, however, have all ended level - including a 0-0 drab draw in June - and we could be in for another tight affair with both managers daring not to lose.

The Three Lions 2.68/5 are currently the slight favourites to topple the Italians at the San Siro, with the home side available at 2.757/4 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Italy have conceded 13 goals in their last seven matches though, while England have conceded in five of their last nine matches, four of which came in their last such match.

If there is one part of Southgate's squad, and even starting XI that is up for grabs for the World Cup, it is the centre of defence. Whether he goes with his "tried & tested" Stones and Maguire combination or, offers Fikayo Tomori a deserved chance - in his home stadium - I feel there will be some issues in the either rusty or ever-changing England backline.

Throw in Serie A's second top goalscorer Ciro Immobile (5) who is sure to start, and any chances England may gift up could be ruthlessly put away. Both teams to score at the San Siro is 1.875/6.

Kane claims England's opening points

A £2 free bet on any Bet Builder is available to Betfair punters for this Italy v England encounter, and that's the angle I am taking here, too.

After outlining why I see both teams scoring, either my head or my heart is telling me England will get their first win of this Nations League campaign.

They are a side that has proven over an extended period now that they can handle big pressures in big games.

Only Erling Haaland (11) has netted more often than Harry Kane in the Premier League this season (6), who because of the Norwegian's blistering form, is quietly going under the radar it feels this season.

Let us not forget the England captain is up to third in the all-time rankings in the Premier League (189), while he's now just three behind Wayne Rooney (53) as England's second highest ever goalscorer (50).

His motivation to take that mantle from Rooney is forever clear, and for the England side, if he could equal (or break) that record before the showpiece in Qatar, Kane can focus more on leading the Three Lions to glory, and in turn - immortality.

The England captain to score anytime, both teams to score and England to win is available at just over 8.07/1 in a Betfair Bet Builder.

Back Kane to score, BTTS & England to win @ 8.0

Should England lose this match, the one positive would be the ability to use the Germany match on Monday as a (final) opportunity to see the fringe players play their way into the final World Cup squad.

Players such as Ivan Toney - who is 15.014/1 to start against Iran on MD1 - Jarrod Bowen 11.010/1 and even the aforementioned Fikayo Tomori 7.06/1 will all be looking to make their mark.

Head over to the Betting.Betfair site to read more on England's squad thanks to Max Liu and Ste Tudor.

