Top two face off

Estonia 1.9210/11 v Malta 5.14/1; The Draw 3.45

Friday 23 September, 17:00

Live on Premier Sports 2

Estonia and Malta both have six points at the top of Group D2, though the Estonians have only played two games, to Malta's three (W2 L1). In the reverse fixture Estonia won 2-1. At home they often beat teams of similar stature, so Estonia look value to win at 1.9210/11.

Back Estonia to win 1.92

Georgia win on our mind

Georgia 2.26/5 v North Macedonia 3.711/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Friday 23 September, 17:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

Georgia are unbeaten in nine matches (W7 D2), which includes their four games in Group C4 (W3 D1). North Macedonia are second in the group (P4 W2 D1 L1), but lost the reverse fixture 3-0. This looks like another fixture where the price of the home win is attractive, this time at 2.26/5.

Back Georgia to win 2.2

Back repeat of last game

Bosnia 1.794/5 v Montenegro 5.04/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Friday 23 September, 19:45

Live on BoxNation

Bosnia and Montenegro are locked in a battle for promotion at the top of Group B3. It's Bosnia that are top after an unbeaten run (P4 W2 D2), a point ahead of Montenegro. The reverse fixture ended 1-1 and both teams to score is 2.111/10.

Back BTTS Bosnia v Montenegro 2.1

Huge price for bet that keeps landing

Bulgaria 1.121/8 v Gibraltar 32.031/1; The Draw 11.521/2

Friday 23 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Bulgaria still need points to ensure that they avoid relegation from Group C4. It's Gibraltar that are bottom of the group, but their one solitary point, came from a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. Considering that Bulgaria haven't won in eight games (D4 L4), they're far too short to take a chance on. Under 2.5 goals is 3.185/40, despite landing in three of Bulgaria's Nations League games.

Back under 2.5 goals 3.1

Expect low scoring match

Finland 2.3211/8 v Romania 3.55/2; The Draw 3.39/4

Friday 23 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Finland are third in Group B3, while Romania are fourth. While they are both fighting against relegation, they are not far behind the top two, so there's all to play for still. Though the teams should be motivated, Montenegro have only scored one goal in this campaign and under 2.5 goals is 1.728/11.

Back under 2.5 goals 1,72

Germans keep conceding

Germany 1.292/7 v Hungary 12.5; The Draw 6.611/2

Friday 23 September, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports 1

Germany had drawn four games in a row, including three in the Nations League, before exploding into life in their last outing with a 5-2 win against Italy. Hungary are the shock leaders of Group A3 after two wins against England (P4 W2 D1 L1). The reverse fixture ended 1-1 and with Germany scoring and conceding in each of their last five games, odds of 2.26/5 for both teams to score look way too big.

Back both teams to score 2.0

Take a chance on motivated teams delivering

Italy 2.962/1 v England 2.77/4; The Draw 3.3512/5

Friday 23 September, 19:45

Live on Channel 4

The two finalists of Euro 2020 now find themselves in the bottom two positions in Group A3. Third placed Italy at least have a realistic chance of qualifying in the play-offs having gained five points from their four games (W1 D2 L1), but unlike England they won't be playing at the World Cup this winter.

The first game between these sides finished 0-0, but with England badly needing to turn their form around and Italy looking to bounce back from their loss to Germany, this game could be more lively. Take a chance on both teams to score, over 2.5 goals and Harry Kane to score or assist at 3.814/5.