A Betfair punter turned £25 into more than £2K with a Bet Builder wager on Denmark's win over France.

The Danes beat the world champions 2-0 in the Nations League and the bettor was celebrating as their double came in.

With a £25 stake they backed the hosts to have seven or more shots on target and over 7.5 corners at odds of 91.2. When the bet won they scooped £2, 279.92.

Not bad for a Sunday night that raised more doubts about France as defending champions, and second favourites, at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.



Denmark had 8 shots on target and 13 corners last night as they cruised past the world champions



It was a shrewd bit of betting that showed what you can win if a daring combination of selections comes in.

And this punter wasn't the only one to profit in style on the match.

Other bettors also got involved in the corners markets and were left celebrating handsome wins.

Each team to have more than four corners in each half was a popular bet and three punters managed to get it at 275/1.

When it came in one collected more than £1,177 while the other two scooped very useful winnings of £661 and £330.

The Nations League continues tonight with another round of matches, that could see bettors win big, including England hosting Germany at Wembley.

