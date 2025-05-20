Football Bet of the Day: Expect Minster mayhem tonight

York finished 23 points ahead of Oldham

Teams drew 1-1 recently in regular season

BTTS an attractive price at 1.84 5/6

York City v Oldham

Tuesday 21 May, 19:45

Live on DAZN

They made us wait for it, but our boys Mirandes finally came through with a 2-1 victory at Cordoba last night, sealed by a 90th-minute strike from Pablo Torneo. Gracias, mi amigo.

We'll head to the lovely city of York now, and tempting as it is to explore the area's fascinating Viking past, we actually have a National League playoff semi-final to check out. York City finished second in the regular season, 23 points ahead of fifth-placed Oldham, but the archaic nature of promotion from the National League means they have to suffer the playoffs.

York finished the campaign incredibly strongly, with seven wins out of eight in the league. The only game they didn't win was against tonight's opponents Oldham, who held them to a 1-1 draw at the LNER Community Stadium. Interestingly for our purposes, York have managed just three clean sheets in their last ten home games in league football.

Oldham smashed Halifax 4-0 in the playoff quarter-finals at Boundary Park, and they have scored at least once in 11 of their last 15 competitive matches. In 20 of their last 24 away games in the league, Micky Mellon's side have found the net once or more.

I like the look of backing Both Teams To Score here at 1.845/6. Oldham have been scoring freely, while York are under enormous pressure after delivering such a good regular season, and have been leaking goals at home.