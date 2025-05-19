Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: On-song visitors to step towards La Liga

Spanish football fans
We're kicking off the FBOTD week in Spain

We're starting a new week on Football Bet of the Day, and Kevin Hatchard is whisking us away to Spain. 

Cordoba v Mirandes
Monday 19 May, 19:30

A late Marco Reus leveller delighted LA Galaxy fans overnight, as they snatched a 2-2 draw against local rivals LAFC to land our pal Tobias' Over 3.5 Goals bet.

While Tobias heads for the beach, we'll zoom to Spain, because promotion-chasing Mirandes are in action at Cordoba, and I fancy backing the away side with a bit of insurance.

Mirandes can move level on points with second-placed Elche with a victory, and keep alive their hopes of automatic promotion with just one set of matches remaining. They are on the charge, having won their last three games in the Segunda Division.

There's no doubt that Mirandes have been denied promotion by their poor away form in recent weeks, with just one win in the last nine attempts. However, that win was from the last away game, a 1-0 victory at Eibar.

Cordoba have nothing to play for here after a run of two wins in ten destroyed their promotion hopes, and they have won just three of their last ten at the Estadio Nuevo Archangel.

Mirandes won the reverse fixture 1-0, and the hosts have nothing to play for here. I'll back in-form Mirandes Draw No Bet at 1.9210/11, which means we get our stake back if the game ends level.

Recommended Bet

Back Mirandes Draw No Bet @

EXC1.92

Now read Kev's Brighton v Liverpool preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Opta Predicts Fulham v Man Utd: Back Red Devils win in 8/1 bet builder

  • Opta
Opta tips and predictions
English Premier League

Football Accumulator Tips: Back Man United to win in Sunday Acca at 11/2

  • Andy Robson
Sunday Football Acca Tips
English Premier League

Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 75/1 punt in Palace vs Forest

  • Jimmy The Punt
Jimmy The Punt's Premier League predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Fulham v Man Utd: Back Red Devils win in 8/1 bet builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 75/1 punt in Palace vs Forest

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Newcastle v Liverpool: Cards and goals Isak-ly the way to play Monday's blockbuster

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Manchester City v Tottenham: Frank to frustrate Pep in Saturday early kick-off

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle v Liverpool Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday 2 Preview

  • Mike Norman