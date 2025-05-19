Football Bet of the Day: On-song visitors to step towards La Liga
We're starting a new week on Football Bet of the Day, and Kevin Hatchard is whisking us away to Spain.
-
Mid-table Cordoba lack form and motivation
-
Promotion-chasing visitors have won last three
-
Back Mirandes with insurance at 1.9210/11
Cordoba v Mirandes
Monday 19 May, 19:30
A late Marco Reus leveller delighted LA Galaxy fans overnight, as they snatched a 2-2 draw against local rivals LAFC to land our pal Tobias' Over 3.5 Goals bet.
While Tobias heads for the beach, we'll zoom to Spain, because promotion-chasing Mirandes are in action at Cordoba, and I fancy backing the away side with a bit of insurance.
Mirandes can move level on points with second-placed Elche with a victory, and keep alive their hopes of automatic promotion with just one set of matches remaining. They are on the charge, having won their last three games in the Segunda Division.
There's no doubt that Mirandes have been denied promotion by their poor away form in recent weeks, with just one win in the last nine attempts. However, that win was from the last away game, a 1-0 victory at Eibar.
Cordoba have nothing to play for here after a run of two wins in ten destroyed their promotion hopes, and they have won just three of their last ten at the Estadio Nuevo Archangel.
Mirandes won the reverse fixture 1-0, and the hosts have nothing to play for here. I'll back in-form Mirandes Draw No Bet at 1.9210/11, which means we get our stake back if the game ends level.
Recommended bets
