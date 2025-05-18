Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in the LA derby
Tobias Gourlay reckons the stars are aligned for LA Galaxy to produce more goals in the MLS
-
+3.5 Goals in 4/6 LA away games
-
4/7 head-to-heads with at least 4 goals
-
Back +3.5 Goals
LA Galaxy v Los Angeles
Monday 02:00
In Charlotte overnight, Chicago Fire thrashed the hosts 4-1 to land our Over 3.5 Goals bet.
We're finishing the week going even further west to catch the LA derby in the MLS. Both teams have scored in each of their last 11 meetings. The most recent eight clashes have all delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with four of the last seven hitting Over 3.5 Goals.
LA Galaxy have started the season poorly. They've take one point from a possible 15, but are just starting to show signs of life: they've scored four times across their last three appearances here. Defence remains a problem, however: they've conceded 12 times across those five previous outings, most recently losing 2-4 to Portland.
Los Angeles are only W1-D2-L3 on the road this term, but they have scored at least twice in 5/6 of those matches. At the other end they've conceded 14 in 6. Four of the six have hit Over 3.5 Goals and that's our bet for this one.
Now read our Everton v Southampton match preview here!
Recommended bets
