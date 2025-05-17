Football Bet of the Day: Back a Fire cracker in the MLS
Chicago Fire can set Charlotte alight in the MLS tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
+3.5 Goals in 4/6 Chicago away games
-
Fixture produced 7 goals last season
-
Back +3.5 Goals
Charlotte FC v Chicago Fire
Sunday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)
In Portugal last night, Famalicao beat Casa Pia 2-1 to give us a winner.
We're spending the weekend in the States, starting with Charlotte FC's MLS match with Chicago Fire. This fixture finished 4-3 to the hosts last season and we're hoping to be entertained again tonight...
Charlotte are W5-D0-L1 on their own patch this season and go into this game as favourites. They've struck 13 times in those six matches so far, and will fancy their chances of beating up on a visiting defence that conceded seven times on its last away trip.
Chicago have conceded in every road game so far, but they've also scored themselves in each of those matches. All six games delivered Over 2.5 Goals, but we're aiming higher for this one. Four of those six games got to Over 3.5 Goals and that's our odds-against bet here.
Recommended bets
