Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back a Fire cracker in the MLS

USA football fans and flags
Chicago Fire have scored and conceded in every MLS away game this season

Chicago Fire can set Charlotte alight in the MLS tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

  • +3.5 Goals in 4/6 Chicago away games

  • Fixture produced 7 goals last season

  • Back +3.5 Goals

Charlotte FC v Chicago Fire
Sunday 00:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Portugal last night, Famalicao beat Casa Pia 2-1 to give us a winner.

We're spending the weekend in the States, starting with Charlotte FC's MLS match with Chicago Fire. This fixture finished 4-3 to the hosts last season and we're hoping to be entertained again tonight...

Charlotte are W5-D0-L1 on their own patch this season and go into this game as favourites. They've struck 13 times in those six matches so far, and will fancy their chances of beating up on a visiting defence that conceded seven times on its last away trip.

Chicago have conceded in every road game so far, but they've also scored themselves in each of those matches. All six games delivered Over 2.5 Goals, but we're aiming higher for this one. Four of those six games got to Over 3.5 Goals and that's our odds-against bet here. 

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 Goals

EXC2.6

Now read our Weekend Football Cheat Sheet here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Isak's agent has made a right mess for Newcastle

  • Alan Shearer
English Premier League

West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder

  • Dave Tindall
Best bets for West Ham v Chelsea
English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 2

  • Max Liu
Premier League Opta Stats and Predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Burnley backed to get off the mark

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Matchday 2 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu