Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Famalicao for the win

Portugal fans and flags
Famalicao can fly high in Portugal tonight

Tobias Gourlay expects the Geese to be brought down to earth in the Primeira Liga tonight

  • Famalicao won 4/5 at home

  • Casa Pia winless in 7 away

  • Back the home win

Famalicao v Casa Pia
Friday 19:00

In Spain last night, Osasuna did more than annoy Atletico. They beat them 2-0 and our BTTS bet went down with the visitors.

We've crossed the border and come to Portugal today for one of this evening's two games from the Primeira Liga. Eighth-placed Famalicao are entertaining the team one place above them in the table, and we fancy the hosts can take all three points...

Fama are unbeaten in seven on their own patch. They've conceded just twice across all seven games, outscoring opponents 11-2, and winning four of the most recent five. Last season, they won this particular fixture 3-0.

Casa Pia have struggled on the road recently as the goals have dried up for them. The Geese are winless in seven, having scored just two goals across their last five away days. Breaking through tonight's parsimonious hosts could be a struggle, so we'll take a punt on Famalicao making it five home wins in six.

Recommended Bet

Back Famalicao to win

EXC2.04

Now read our Chelsea v Man Utd preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Tobias Gourlay avatar

Tobias Gourlay

A Betfair regular since Euro 2008, Tobias covers every blade of grass in every league of the world to find our Football Bet of the Day.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder

  • Dave Tindall
Best bets for West Ham v Chelsea
English Premier League

Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend

  • Stephen Tudor
Premier League trophy
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Arsenal 2/1 to win title after beating Spurs to Eze signing

  • Editor
Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Burnley backed to get off the mark

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu