Football Bet of the Day: Back Famalicao for the win
Tobias Gourlay expects the Geese to be brought down to earth in the Primeira Liga tonight
-
Famalicao won 4/5 at home
-
Casa Pia winless in 7 away
-
Back the home win
Famalicao v Casa Pia
Friday 19:00
In Spain last night, Osasuna did more than annoy Atletico. They beat them 2-0 and our BTTS bet went down with the visitors.
We've crossed the border and come to Portugal today for one of this evening's two games from the Primeira Liga. Eighth-placed Famalicao are entertaining the team one place above them in the table, and we fancy the hosts can take all three points...
Fama are unbeaten in seven on their own patch. They've conceded just twice across all seven games, outscoring opponents 11-2, and winning four of the most recent five. Last season, they won this particular fixture 3-0.
Casa Pia have struggled on the road recently as the goals have dried up for them. The Geese are winless in seven, having scored just two goals across their last five away days. Breaking through tonight's parsimonious hosts could be a struggle, so we'll take a punt on Famalicao making it five home wins in six.
Now read our Chelsea v Man Utd preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend
-
Football Betting Tips
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Burnley backed to get off the mark
-
Football Betting Tips
Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures