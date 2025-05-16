Football Bet of the Day: Back Famalicao for the win

Famalicao won 4/5 at home

Casa Pia winless in 7 away

Back the home win



Famalicao v Casa Pia

Friday 19:00

In Spain last night, Osasuna did more than annoy Atletico. They beat them 2-0 and our BTTS bet went down with the visitors.

We've crossed the border and come to Portugal today for one of this evening's two games from the Primeira Liga. Eighth-placed Famalicao are entertaining the team one place above them in the table, and we fancy the hosts can take all three points...

Fama are unbeaten in seven on their own patch. They've conceded just twice across all seven games, outscoring opponents 11-2, and winning four of the most recent five. Last season, they won this particular fixture 3-0.

Casa Pia have struggled on the road recently as the goals have dried up for them. The Geese are winless in seven, having scored just two goals across their last five away days. Breaking through tonight's parsimonious hosts could be a struggle, so we'll take a punt on Famalicao making it five home wins in six.