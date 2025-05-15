Football Bet of the Day: Back Osasuna to annoy Atletico
Mid-table Osasuna could cause a problem or two for Atletico Madrid in La Liga tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Osasuna scored in all 17 home games this season
-
Atletico conceded in 7/9 away
-
Back BTTS
Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
Thursday 18:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)
In Spain last night, Villarreal eased past Leganes 3-0 to give us a winner on the Asian handicap.
We're in Spain again today as tenth-placed Osasuna host third-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga. The visitors are favourites, though they already look safe for a spot in the Champions League - and might take their eye off the ball...
Atletico have conceded in seven of their last nine Liga away games - and that's been a relatively easy run on paper, with only two of those nine opponents currently above Osasuna in the table.
Osasuna themselves have scored at least once in each of their first 17 home matches of the campaign. At the other end, they've conceded in 14/17 - making that the fraction in which both teams have scored. We'll take both hosts and visitors to net again in this one.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
