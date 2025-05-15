Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers Tips: Keep faith with Godden and Addicks' defence on Thursday

Alan had two out of three winning tips and called the draw correctly in first leg

First Goalscorer and To Be Carded bets look the plays for Thursday

Alan Dudman previews the League One playoff semi-final second leg at The Valley

Charlton's hard fought draw in the opening leg hardly lit the wick of entertainment, but with the home leg to come, the Addicks are in now as the 7/42.75 favourites in the Promotion Market, and with Wycombe at 10/34.33, it looks as though they've blown their chance.

Wycombe are also winless in their last nine games in all competitions in London (D3 L6), losing on all three occasions in 2024-25, so it hardly bodes well for Thursday evening in south London.

It depends on what your preferred source is for match reports. Local press for Wycombe described the 0-0 at Adams Park as entertaining. I'll go with optimistic and blinkered on that front as it was a wretched 90 minutes of yawn-inducing football as both sides clocked xG figures of around 0.50 for the game.

That was way down on both for the season: as the Addicks held a 1.33 xG for the season away and Wycombe collected a seasonal figure of 1.51.

Accurate passes were rarer than blue corn in the winter but it mattered little in terms of entertainment as the column landed two from three with the 90 minutes payout draw and BTTS 'No' bets landing comfortably. The only loss from the bets was Matty Godden as Anytime Scorer, and he had the best chance of the game late on, as Charlton took 70 minutes to register their first shot on target.

The hosts ended the League One regular season on a 15-game unbeaten streak at the Valley (W12 D3), while overall, only Birmingham City (11) and Wrexham (15) conceded fewer home goals in League One than the Addicks (16), so they deserve their price of 11/102.11.

Nathan Jones described the first leg as a war of attrition, so those Addicks players are probably still waiting to taste their first Costa Coffee in Bluewater since Jones ruled out any of those caffeine frivolities early in the season, and it's that meanness that really is the theme here.

The Under 2.5 Goals is a fairly obvious port of call, but the price by the payers is hardly a gift at 6/101.60, and I see no reason to deviate once more from the BTTS 'No' bet here, as back at the Valley, Charlton fans will be feeling confident of a clean sheet.

The Addicks faithful have been spoiled on the front for the season; as back on Easter Monday, when the Londoners turned over Wycombe 4-0, it was then a club record of 23 clean sheets. Only Wrexham and Birmingham conceded fewer.

They've kept quiet Wycombe's star front man Richard Kone - who has now gone nine games without a goal.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS 'No' SBK 20/23

I wouldn't be the biggest player ever of yellow or red card markets, but this area could be my betting paramour for Thursday as I am looking at Charlton's Conor Coventry - a midfielder with 12 bookings this term in 50 games.

Now, it was a hard fought game in the first leg and with Charlton so difficult to break down, their midfield is key in now Jones' preferred formation of the 4-2-3-1. The middle of the park could be the battle, where it's won or lost, and we can back Coventry for a card here at 5/23.50.

His midfield partner Luke Berry has 10 bookings too this term, and he is at 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back Player To Be Carded - Conor Coventry SBK 5/2

Matt Godden may have misfired for the only chance in the Adams Park match, but the Charlton forward has scored more goals on home soil than any other player (12). Among all players in the division to net more than five goals across their home league matches, only two players had a better shot conversion rate than the Addicks forwards (29.3%).

With that in mind, and the potential for a close game as I wouldn't be surprised with a 1-0, Godden here at 5/16.00 for First Goalscorer makes a bit more sense as the bet rather than Anytime.