Football Bet of the Day: Back Villarreal to let loose on Leganes

Villarreal easily beaten other bottom teams

Leganes conceded 2+ in 5/6 on the road

Back Villarreal -1.5 on the Asian Handicap



Villarreal v Leganes

Wednesday 18:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Seville last night, the hosts beat Las Palmas 1-0 to leave us short on one side of our BTTS bet.

We're staying in Spain today for one of tonight's three top-flight games. With three games to go, fifth-placed Villarreal are three points short of the final Champions League spot. They entertain relegation-threatened Leganes and we fancy the hosts to get the result they want...

Last time out at El Madrigal, the Yellow Submarine beat Osasuna 4-2. Hosting teams now alongside Leganes in the bottom four, they've won 3/3 by margins of 3-1, 3-0 and 5-1. In total, five of their seven home wins this season have come by margins of at least two goals.

Leganes need the points themselves, but might not be able to contain the home side. They lost the reverse fixture 5-2 at home. Today's visitors have also conceded at least two goals on five of their last six road trips. At around even money, we'll take them to leak a few more today and lose by at least a couple of goals.