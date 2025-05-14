Wednesday Football Tips: Boost Gaya card to 4/1 via Bet Builder tool
Our football props column focuses on a battle between wide men when Alaves host Valencia in La Liga on Wednesday evening.
Gaya carded in 5 of his last 10 games
Alaves have received multiple cards in 15 of last 16
Lopez has had a shot in 14 of his last 15 starts
Deportivo Alaves v Valencia
Wednesday 14 May, 18:00
Live on LaLigaTV & Premier Player
La Liga's highest-carding referee, Jesus Gil Manzano, gets this match on Wednesday evening, one which also features the division's second most-carded team.
As well as their high card count, Alaves are also second for fouls committed and fourth for fouls drawn.
Leg 1: Alaves over 1.5 cards
Admittedly, Manzano has slowed down a bit of late following a wild start to the campaign but his average of more than six cards per game remains eyecatching.
A return to higher numbers here would be no surprise given what's at stake for the two sides.
The hosts are in need of points as they battle against relegation, while for Valencia, their need relates to the chase for European football next season.
Some will feel the positional gap between the teams is off-putting but if you look at things in terms of points, Valencia are only 10 better off. It should be competitive.
I'm happy to put Alaves down for over 1.5 cards - that's landed in 15 of their last 16 games - but I'm not going to go crazy in terms of backing high card counts given how Manzano has slowed down of late.
Leg 2: Jose Gaya to be shown a card
Instead, my focus is on Valencia left-back Jose Gaya.
He's been carded in five of his last 10 games and looks likely to attract the referee's attention here.
Gaya's direct opponent is set to be Carlos Vicente, who is the hosts' third most-fouled player, drawing 1.78 fouls per 90 minutes.
Nahuel Tenaglia or Santiago Mourino will be in behind at right-back and both also have strong records in terms of drawing fouls.
Leg 3: Diego Lopez 1+ shot
To push the price up to 4/1, let's also add Diego Lopez for 1+ shot.
The Valencia forward has managed this in 14 of his last 15 starts and hit three shots in the equivalent fixture last season when Alaves won 1-0.
EFL play-offs: Alan Dudman on Stockport v Leyton Orient
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 292pts
Returned: 308.3pts
2024/25 P/L: +16.3pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
