Football Bet of the Day: Back Sevilla to spring a leak

Sevilla v Las Palmas

Tuesday 20:30 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Italy last night, Atalanta beat Roma 2-1 to take down our Under 2.5 Goals bet.

We're looking to bounce back in Spain, where the third of today's three Liga games brings second-bottom Las Palmas to Sevilla, who remain in the relegation battle themselves. For teams in lowly positions, these two have decent scoring records, so we're eyeing up the odds-against price on both of them finding the back of net tonight...

Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in seven of Sevilla's last eight Liga games at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. In that time, only fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao have prevented the hosts from scoring. At the other end, Sevilla have conceded in 8/8 - including recent 1-1 and 2-2 draws with the teams currently sitting 17th and 18th.

Las Palmas are a place lower in 19th, but they have scored in 6/8 on the road. They conceded in all eight of those matches, so 6/8 also delivered on BTTS bets. Since the start of the season, it's 12/17 that both teams have scored in. There's enough in today's price for that to be our bet on this one.