Football Bet of the Day: Back a quiet night in Bergamo

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini
The goals have dried up for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta

Tobias Gourlay isn't expecting much from a clash of two Champions League chasers in Italy

  • Atalanta scored 4 in 8 at home

  • 7 total goals in Roma's last 6 away

  • Back -2.5 Goals

Atalanta v Roma
Monday 19:45 (Live on One Football)

In southern Spain yesterday, Betis and Osasuna drew 1-1 to give Kev a winning finish to his week. We're starting in Italy...

The second of Monday's two Serie A matches brings sixth-placed Roma to third-placed Atalanta. The hosts are favoured, but we think it could be a tight affair.

For a long time, Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta have been free scorers, but the goals have dried up recently. They've netted just four in their last eight at Gewiss Stadium. All eight games have finished with Under 2.5 Goals, which is an odds-against shot today - partly at least because of that long history of high scorers.

Claudio Ranieri's Roma have been climbing the table thanks to some fine defensive form. The Giallorossi have scored six times across their last six away days, but come away with five 1-0 wins. The other game finished 1-1.

Since the start of term, Roma's matches against teams now above them in the table have finished 0-0, 0-1, 1-1 and 1-0. We'll take a punt on tonight's clash being another low scorer.

Recommended Bet

Back Under 2.5 Goals

EXC2.1

Now read more Monday football tips here!

Recommended bets

