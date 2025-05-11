Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Betis' afterparty should be fun

Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini
Manuel Pellegrini has led Betis to a European final

After nailing a 2.47/5 winner last night, Kevin Hatchard's looking to end the week on a high in La Liga. 

Betis v Osasuna
Sunday 11 May, 20:00
Live on La Liga TV

Mallorca and Valladolid both found the net fairly early on in La Liga last night, delivering a chunky BTTS winner to light up a tough week. We'll look to keep that momentum going elsewhere in Spain, because Betis are up against Osasuna, and the Seville club haven't given up on trying to qualify for the Champions League.

A top-five spot will do the trick in Spain this season, and that's down to the efforts of Spanish teams in Europe. Betis are the only ones left flying the flag - they will face Chelsea in the final of the Conference League. While that showpiece occasion is of only mild interest to some of Chelsea's fans, it means everything to Betis. Never before have the Andalusians reached a European final, and they have had to watch on as bitter rivals Sevilla have made the Europa League their own.

Betis overcame Fiorentina in extra time in midweek, and now they face an Osasuna side that's in strong form. The Pamplona club have won three of their last five in la Liga, and they aren't totally out of the race for Europe.

Betis may be a bit tired after their midweek exertions, and that leads me towards a BTTS bet at 1.8810/11. That has landed in 15 of Osasuna's last 21 games, and 15 of Betis' last 21 competitive outings.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score @

EXC1.88

Now read Kev's Serie A tips here!

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Wolves v Man City: New-look Citizens can claim opening game win at 7/5

  • Mike Norman
Mike Norman's tips for Wolves v Manchester City
English Premier League

Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

  • Max Liu
Saturday football tips cheat sheet from Betfair
English Premier League

Premier League Saturday Tipsheet: Betting expert Mark Stinchcombe previews all five fixtures

  • Mark Stinchcombe
Football odds compiler Mark Stinchcombe

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Wolves v Man City: New-look Citizens can claim opening game win at 7/5

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Aston Villa v Newcastle: Win with fast-starting Watkins & back a 14/1 Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Predictions: Betting tips for every single weekend fixture

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Kevin Hatchard's European Tipsheet: Goals fancied in Germany and France and Yamal to star for Barca

  5. Football Betting Tips

    EFL League One & League Two Tips: Crewe look the best bet this weekend against Crawley

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League matchday one bets

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Championship 2025/26 preview

  • Max Liu