Football Bet of the Day: Betis' afterparty should be fun

Betis reached Conference League final on Thursday

Osasuna scoring regularly in European chase

BTTS a solid option at 1.88 10/11

Betis v Osasuna

Sunday 11 May, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV

Mallorca and Valladolid both found the net fairly early on in La Liga last night, delivering a chunky BTTS winner to light up a tough week. We'll look to keep that momentum going elsewhere in Spain, because Betis are up against Osasuna, and the Seville club haven't given up on trying to qualify for the Champions League.

A top-five spot will do the trick in Spain this season, and that's down to the efforts of Spanish teams in Europe. Betis are the only ones left flying the flag - they will face Chelsea in the final of the Conference League. While that showpiece occasion is of only mild interest to some of Chelsea's fans, it means everything to Betis. Never before have the Andalusians reached a European final, and they have had to watch on as bitter rivals Sevilla have made the Europa League their own.

Betis overcame Fiorentina in extra time in midweek, and now they face an Osasuna side that's in strong form. The Pamplona club have won three of their last five in la Liga, and they aren't totally out of the race for Europe.

Betis may be a bit tired after their midweek exertions, and that leads me towards a BTTS bet at 1.8810/11. That has landed in 15 of Osasuna's last 21 games, and 15 of Betis' last 21 competitive outings.