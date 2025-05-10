Football Bet of the Day: Son Moix showdown can entertain

Mallorca pushing for Europe

Valladolid losing but scoring freely

BTTS makes sense at 2.4 7/5

Mallorca v Valladolid

Saturday 10 May, 17:30

Our man Andrej Kramaric had a goal disallowed last night, but neither of Hoffenheim's goals in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg involved him, so our frustrating week continues. We'll head to Spain now, because Mallorca are up against already-relegated Real Valladolid, and I fancy goals.

It's been a horrible season for Valladolid, and the protests against celebrity owner Ronaldo Nazario (yes, the Brazilian one) have been loud and long. The team has won just four games in 34, and they have lost a staggering 26 times.

The Blanquivioletas have lost their last eight La Liga matches, but interestingly for our purposes, they have scored in six of those defeats. In fact, Valladolid have found the net in 21 of their 34 matches.

The hosts Mallorca could still qualify for Europe, but they have won just three of their last 15 top-flight games. At Son Moix, they have won just four of their last 12.

With Mallorca needing to win and Valladolid playing without any pressure, this could be quite entertaining, and I was pleasantly surprised to see Both Teams To Score trading at 2.47/5. That bet has landed in seven of Mallorca's last 12 games, and eight of Valladolid's last 12.