Football Bet of the Day: Croatian sensation to light up the board

Wolfsburg winless in eight

Kramaric claimed hat-trick of assists last week

TSG's record scorer 6/5 2.20 to score or assist

Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim

Friday 09 May, 19:30

Fair play to Tottenham. I thought they would freeze on the edge of the Arctic Circle last night, but they maintained their composure in a 2-0 win at Bodo/Glimt which booked their place in the final of the Europa League. Bravo.

With our collective tail between our legs, we'll head to Germany, because Hoffenheim are looking to secure survival with a positive result at Wolfsburg, and I'll back the visitors' main man to sparkle.

Hoffenheim have had a dreadful campaign. They tumbled out of the Europa League in the league phase, they bowed out of the DFB Pokal at tonight's opponents, and in the league they have collected just seven wins in 32 attempts, an absolutely feeble effort.

However, despite Hoffenheim's struggles, their record scorer has shown up. Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric has delivered 11 goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga this term, and both of those figures are team highs. He is also in fine form in recent weeks, having scored in three of the last six games. In last weekend's crazy 4-4 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Kramaric set up three of the four goals.

I think Kramaric can contribute again tonight against a Wolfsburg side that's in a total tailspin. Coach Ralph Hasenhüttl has been binned two games early (it was widely expected he would go in the summer) after last week's abysmal 4-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Under-19 coach Daniel Bauer will hold the reins for now.

Wolfsburg have taken just two points from the last eight matchdays, and on home soil they have lost their last three matches. They won't have suspended skipper Maxi Arnold to patrol the midfield, and Kramaric should get the chance to either score or assist. I'll back him to do just that at 6/52.20 on the Sportsbook.