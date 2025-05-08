Football Bet of the Day: Super Saltnes to give Spurs a scare

Bodo/Glimt incredibly strong at home

Saltnes likely to be a key player for hosts

Treble pays at 2/1 3.00

Bodo/Glimt v Tottenham

Thursday 08 May, 20:00

We're heading to Norway now, because Bodo/Glimt are trying to upset Tottenham and reach the final of the Europa League, and there's every reason to think Kjetil Knutsen's hosts can at least give Spurs a scare. Tottenham won the first leg 3-1 in North London, but a late fightback from the Eliteserien champions has kept their hopes alive.

Bodo/Glimt have won six of their last seven European home games, they demolished Lazio in the first leg of the quarter-finals (it finished 2-0 but should've been 5-0), and they have seen off Porto in the league phase. Overall, Bodo/Glimt have won 18 of their last 22 matches on home soil.

If you go back further, you recognise that on their artificial pitch, Bodo/Glimt have been causing teams problems for a while. In the Europa League they once smashed Jose Mourinho's Roma 6-1, and when Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was the Celtic manager, Bodo/Glimt beat his side home and away.

Tottenham deserve credit for the way they won in Frankfurt against a very good Eintracht team, but they have everything to lose this close to the final, and Bodo/Glimt have already wildly exceeded expectations. If the Norwegians score an early goal that could spark panic, and the loss of the wily James Maddison to injury is a huge blow to Spurs.

The value lies with Bodo/Glimt here, and you can attack it in a couple of ways. The sensible way is to back the hosts Draw No Bet at 2.0621/20, and the more aggressive strategy is to simply back the hosts to qualify at a massive 7.26/1.

I'm going for a halfway house here on the Bet Builder. I'll back Bodo/Glimt Double Chance, and Ulrik Saltnes to have two shots, one of which will be on target. That's what he managed in the first leg (he scored the Norwegians' goal in Tottenham) and in the quarter-final first leg against Lazio he had five shots, three of which were on target. In 14 Europa League games this term, Saltnes has had 30 shots.

That gives us a combined price of 2/13.00.