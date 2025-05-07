Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Ronaldo to net in title showdown

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Can Cristiano Ronaldo produce fireworks tonight?

We're off for a rare trip to Saudi Arabia this evening, and Kevin Hatchard's looking for goals.

Al Nassr v Al Ittihad
Wednesday 07 May, 19:00

Liefering let us down last night, as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Stripfing. We leave Austria muttering and shaking our heads.

We hope for a better result in Saudi Arabia, because there's a fascinating clash between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and the league leaders Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo's time at Al Nassr has boosted his career goal tally significantly and it has brought much-sought attention and glamour to the league, but it hasn't delivered the trophies the Portuguese sporting behemoth craves. Al Nassr have won the Arab Club Champions Cup, but nothing else since Ronaldo got there, and they recently lost an AFC Champions League semi-final against Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale.

Al Nassr find themselves eight points adrift of the leaders Al Ittihad, who are being steered towards the title by the experienced Laurent Blanc. If Al Ittihad do win the league, it will be their tenth top-flight title.

Ronaldo has bashed in 23 goals in 27 Pro League games this term, and Al Nassr have found form in the top division recently, with four wins in the last five games. However, it feels like tonight is a game they simply have to win to have any chance of winning the league, and they are also pushing for a top-two finish to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

I'll back Ronaldo to score and Both Teams To Score here at 11/102.11 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. A BTTS bet has landed in 22 of Al Nassr's last 30 competitive matches, and 17 of Al Ittihad's last 20.

Recommended Bet

Back Ronaldo to score and BTTS @

SBK11/10

Now read Kev's preview of Manchester United v Athletic Club here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Champions League

PSG v Arsenal: 7/1 Rice can give Gunners hope

  • Dave Tindall
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice
UEFA Champions League

PSG v Arsenal: French football expert James Eastham says Ligue 1 hosts must be opposed

  • James Eastham
PSG and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
UEFA Europa Conference League

Chelsea v Djurgarden Conference League Tips: Big 7/1 Sancho shout as Blues finish job

  • Stephen Tudor
Jadon Sancho, Chelsea

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Arsenal: 7/1 Rice can give Gunners hope

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Djurgarden Conference League Tips: Big 7/1 Sancho shout as Blues finish job

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Wissa is main man and Schade next shooting star

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Back Ronaldo to net in title showdown

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Bristol City v Sheffield United: Typically tight first leg likely as play-offs commence

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Who'll be European finalist

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Brentford's deadly duo

  • Editor