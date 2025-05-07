Football Bet of the Day: Back Ronaldo to net in title showdown

Ronaldo still a prolific scorer at 40

Both Al Nassr and Al Ittihad score and concede freely

Ronaldo goal powers 11/10 2.11 Bet Builder

Al Nassr v Al Ittihad

Wednesday 07 May, 19:00

Liefering let us down last night, as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Stripfing. We leave Austria muttering and shaking our heads.

We hope for a better result in Saudi Arabia, because there's a fascinating clash between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and the league leaders Al Ittihad.

Ronaldo's time at Al Nassr has boosted his career goal tally significantly and it has brought much-sought attention and glamour to the league, but it hasn't delivered the trophies the Portuguese sporting behemoth craves. Al Nassr have won the Arab Club Champions Cup, but nothing else since Ronaldo got there, and they recently lost an AFC Champions League semi-final against Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale.

Al Nassr find themselves eight points adrift of the leaders Al Ittihad, who are being steered towards the title by the experienced Laurent Blanc. If Al Ittihad do win the league, it will be their tenth top-flight title.

Ronaldo has bashed in 23 goals in 27 Pro League games this term, and Al Nassr have found form in the top division recently, with four wins in the last five games. However, it feels like tonight is a game they simply have to win to have any chance of winning the league, and they are also pushing for a top-two finish to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

I'll back Ronaldo to score and Both Teams To Score here at 11/102.11 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. A BTTS bet has landed in 22 of Al Nassr's last 30 competitive matches, and 17 of Al Ittihad's last 20.