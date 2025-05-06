Football Bet of the Day: Strip out the motivation noise and back the visitors
After a near-miss in Italy, Kevin Hatchard hopes for better news in the Austrian second tier tonight.
-
Relegation-threatened hosts have only five league wins
-
Visitors Liefering full of youngsters in shop window
-
Back Liefering with the Asian Handicap
Stripfing v Liefering
Tuesday 06 May, 17:00
A brutal blow for us in Italy last night, as our Under 2.5 Goals bet from Genoa v Milan was rattling along quite nicely, with a blank scoresheet at the hour mark. However, Genoa then scored, and the Milan comeback involved two goals in the space of a minute.
We'll head to Austria now, because relegation-threatened Stripfing are up against mid-table Liefering, and I think the market has factored motivation into its thinking to too high a degree.
Stripfing have only won five league games all season, and despite a recent run of one defeat in nine they are still six points adrift of safety. They have won three of their last five at their FAC-Platz ground, but is that a flash in the pan, or can they keep it going?
Liefering are the feeder club to Salzburg, and as such they have an incredibly young squad that is full of teenagers hoping to push for a move. On that basis, the usual rules about a team "being on the beach" don't really apply, because Liefering's players are all trying to impress ahead of the summer.
Liefering have won seven of their last 13 on the road in the league, and they have won four of their last six games overall. They have won the last two meetings with Stripfing, including a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture this term.
We can back Liefering +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 2.111/10. If the visitors win, we can a full pay-out at odds-against, and if the game is drawn we still get a half-win. I think that's a generous against a team that has struggled almost all season, even if they are enjoying a recent revival.
