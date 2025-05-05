Football Bet of the Day: Parsimonious Pat to frustrate old friends

Genoa safe under Vieira

Milan well short in European race

Unders appeals at odds-against

Genoa v Milan

Monday 05 May, 19:45

They left it late, but Betis delivered a two-goal salvo to secure a 2-1 win at Espanyol, and more importantly for us they landed Tobias' BTTS bet.

As he disappears into the distance, sangria in hand, we head to Italy. Patrick Vieira's Genoa are in action, a former stop on the Frenchman's playing career.

Vieira has guided Genoa safely into mid-table, and they are a pretty stable outfit. They have lost just five of his 22 league games at the helm, and they have conceded only 19 goals in that spell. Interestingly for tonight's bet, 16 of those 22 matches have featured fewer than three goals.

Tonight's visitors Milan are through to the Coppa Italia final, which is just as well because it looks highly unlikely that they will qualify for Europe through the league. The Rossoneri have won just four of their last ten top-flight matches, and even if he adds the Coppa to the Supercoppa he has already won with the club this term, coach Sergio Conceicao is expected to depart in the summer.

I really like the look of backing Under 2.5 Goals here at 2.1211/10. Milan's games tend to be pretty open, but Genoa's are anything but, and the hosts should be able to frustrate a talented yet inconsistent forward line.