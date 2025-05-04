Football Bet of the Day: Back Betis for BTTS

BTTS in 6/8 Espanyol home games

And also in 5/5 Betis away matches

Back BTTS



Espanyol v Real Betis

Sunday 15:30 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In Italy yesterday, Como shut down Parma 1-0 to leave us short on our goals bet.

We're finishing the week back in Spain, where 14th-placed Espanyol are hosting sixth-placed Betis in La Liga this evening. Recent trends suggest both sides can get on the score sheet...

Fourteenth-placed Espanyol are still a few points short of guaranteeing their place in La Liga next season, even though they are unbeaten in 10 at home. The Parakeets have drawn a lot of those games 1-1 and BTTS has been the right bet on 7/10.

Sixth-placed Betis want Champions League football next season. Realistically, to do that they need to win games like this one. The Andalusians have won 5/8 on the road recently and have a decent scoring record, striking 11 times in their last five away matches - all of which delivered on BTTS bets. We're backing them to make it six in a row this evening.