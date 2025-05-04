Football Bet of the Day: Back Betis for BTTS
Champions League-chasing Real Betis will be hunting goals at Espanyol this evening, reports Tobias Gourlay
-
BTTS in 6/8 Espanyol home games
-
And also in 5/5 Betis away matches
-
Back BTTS
Espanyol v Real Betis
Sunday 15:30 (Live on Premier Sports 2)
In Italy yesterday, Como shut down Parma 1-0 to leave us short on our goals bet.
We're finishing the week back in Spain, where 14th-placed Espanyol are hosting sixth-placed Betis in La Liga this evening. Recent trends suggest both sides can get on the score sheet...
Fourteenth-placed Espanyol are still a few points short of guaranteeing their place in La Liga next season, even though they are unbeaten in 10 at home. The Parakeets have drawn a lot of those games 1-1 and BTTS has been the right bet on 7/10.
Sixth-placed Betis want Champions League football next season. Realistically, to do that they need to win games like this one. The Andalusians have won 5/8 on the road recently and have a decent scoring record, striking 11 times in their last five away matches - all of which delivered on BTTS bets. We're backing them to make it six in a row this evening.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
